Amazon Black Friday deals: Get a free Samsung SmartTag when you buy a Galaxy Watch 6

Amazon has discounted one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now to a new all-time low price. Until the end of the weekend, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is 24 percent off. That means the wearable now starts at $230, down from $300. Included in the sale are the gold and graphite colorways. Other color options are sold out, and sizing is limited to 40mm and 44mm.

However, if you’re set on a wearable with mobile connectivity, the LTE model is also on sale and starts at $270, down from $380. One other thing to note is the regular Galaxy Watch 6 does not feature the rotating bezel found on the Classic model. That variant is currently sold out on Amazon. To sweeten the entire deal, Amazon is throwing in a complimentary Samsung SmartTag 2 . The lost item tracker is normally priced at $30.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of Engadget’s favorite smartwatches. Before the arrival of the Pixel Watch , Samsung consistently offered the best Android Wear watches on the market. And even though there’s more competition in the category now, the Galaxy Watch is still a great option for those looking for a dependable fitness and health tracker.

New to the Galaxy Watch 6 is a more vibrant, higher-resolution always-on display capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Additionally, the refreshed screen is 20 percent larger than the one found on its predecessor. To power the Galaxy Watch 6’s brighter screen, Samsung equipped the device with a larger battery. According to the company, it’s possible to get up to 30 hours of use from the Galaxy Watch 6 with the always-on display turned on – though your mileage will vary depending on how you use the wearable. Inside, there’s also a more powerful processor.

On the software front, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with more robust sleep-tracking and insights. The company also added an irregular heart rhythm monitoring feature that will alert you if it detects anomalies in your cardio patterns. Separately, the Galaxy Watch 6 can keep track of ovulation and menstrual cycles. If you own a recent Galaxy Watch device, the latest model doesn’t offer enough to upgrade. For everyone else, $229 is a compelling price for one of the best smartwatches out there.

