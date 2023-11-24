Amazon Black Friday deals include Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones at record-low prices

Waiting until there are major discounts on a smartphone you have your eye on is rarely a bad idea, especially if you want to pick up one of the best Android phones around. Several of Samsung's Galaxy S23 devices are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, including our pick for the best premium Android phone.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has dropped down to $900. That's $300 off the regular price and close to a record low. For a brief time in August, this model was $860, but this is the best price we've seen since then.

We gave the Galaxy S23 Ultra a score of 89 in our review earlier this year and, given that the price was one of the main things for which we dinged it, the current discount makes it more enticing. In fact, our other main criticisms were the minimal design changes and the lack of new S Pen features. So if you're switching from a phone that's at least a couple of years old, the S23 Ultra should be a serious upgrade.

The device comes with said S Pen built in, which is a definite plus. It has an excellent 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440. The screen's brightness can reach up to 1,750 nits too. The performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, is significantly faster than the previous generation.

The S23 Ultra also has terrific cameras, including a new 200MP main sensor on the rear. As for battery life, the handset performed well in our testing. It lasted for 19 hours and 26 minutes in our video rundown test. The S23 Ultra still had plenty of juice in the tank after a day of moderate usage too. Meanwhile, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6, which is its version of Android 14, so you should have swift access to the latest OS on the S23 Ultra if you pick one up.

Alternatively, if you don't need quite as many bells and whistles, you can snap up the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+ for record low prices. The Galaxy S23 is $100 off at $700. As for the Galaxy S23+ (to which we gave a score of 86 in our review) has dropped by $200 to $800.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.