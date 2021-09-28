Amazon's Blink unveils a no-frills $50 video doorbell

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Amazon's Blink has developed a reputation for low-cost security cameras, and that now extends to your front door. The brand has unveiled a Blink Video Doorbell that, at $50, could be a solid option if you're not interested in some of the frills available from Ring and rival brands. It 'only' captures 1080p video, but it supports Alexa integration (of course), your choice of wired or wireless connections and the option to store footage on a USB thumb drive (when attached to a Sync Module 2) if you don't want a subscription for cloud storage.

Two AA batteries will keep the doorbell running for up to two years, although that's with a wired connection. Blink didn't say how long the Video Doorbell would last on a wireless link, but it's safe to presume you'll be swapping cells more often. The hardware is available for pre-order today.

Amazon Blink Floodlight Camera Mount
Amazon Blink Floodlight Camera Mount

Blink is simultaneously expanding its outdoor camera accessories. The Amazon badge has introduced a $40 Floodlight Camera mount (shown at middle) that pairs with the Blink Outdoor camera to bathe your yard with 700 lumens of LED light whenever there's motion. There's also a Solar Power Mount that gives the Outdoor camera a "nonstop" charge. Blink didn't mention separate pricing for the solar mount, but you can buy it as part of a $130 bundle with the Outdoor cam. A $140 bundle pairs the Outdoor with the Floodlight Camera attachment.

Follow all of the news from Amazon’s fall hardware event right here!

