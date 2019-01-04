Amazon is blowing out Apple Watches at deep discounts, today only

If you’re been dying to get your hands on a new Apple Watch but you’re reluctant to part with all that cash, today is most definitely your lucky day. Amazon is blowing out refurbished Apple Watches at deep discounts, and three different generations of Apple Watch are covered in the big sale. You can snag an Apple Watch Series 1 for just $185, the Apple Watch Series 2 starts at just $212, and Apple Watch Series 3 models can be had for as little as $296! These prices are only good for one day though, and these are refurbs so supply of the more popular models will probably sell out.

Apple Watch Series 1

Renewed products look and work like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Wireless devices have batteries tested to have at least 80% capacity relative to new at the time of sale. Packaging, wall plug and charging cable may be generic (headphones not included). Wireless products on Amazon Renewed come with the 90 day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Apple S1P Dual-Core, WatchOS 3, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Activity Tracker, Heart Monitor, Microphone and Speaker, Bluetooth

Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass

1.3″ 272 x 340 Display

Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring

Apple Watch Series 1 Smartwatch 38mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Pink Sand Sport Band (Newest Mode…: Price too low to display

Apple Watch Series 2

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2, 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band: $219.99

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2, 42mm Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band: $219.99

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2, 38mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band: $235.00

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2, 38mm Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band: $269.00







Apple Watch Series 3

Stainless Chassis, Sapphire Crystal with 1.3″ 272 x 340 1000-Nit Display

Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring and Water-Resistant to 164′

Siri Integration

Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b, g, n Wi-Fi

Apple Watch Series 3, 42MM, GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel Case, Black Sport Band…: Price too low to display

Apple Watch Series 3, 42MM, GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Soft White Sport Band (Refurb…: $409.00

Apple Watch Series 3, 38MM, GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel Case, Black Sport Band…: Price too low to display

Apple Watch Series 3 (38MM, GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band)(Refurbished…: Price too low to display







