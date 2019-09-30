Amazon is blowing out Bulletproof coffee and more for International Coffee Day

Click here to read the full article.
Yesterday was technically International Coffee Day, but Amazon is continuing the celebration on Monday. What’s “International Coffee Day,” you ask? It’s another one of those made-up holidays so we have no idea, but the bottom line is that Amazon is blowing out tons of different coffee products today so nothing else matters. Highlights include a $35 Bulletproof Original 12oz Whole Bean Coffee & 16oz Brain Octane MCT Oil Bundle kit for only $27.95, a 50-pack of L’OR Espresso Pods for $21.35, a 3-pack of Bulletproof The Original Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee for $31.18. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, so shop the whole sale right here on Amazon’s site:
And here are a few of our favorite deals:
More from BGR
- If you have wired noise cancelling headphones from Bose, you need this $50 Bluetooth adapter
- Forget the $250 Nest, this $77 thermostat works with Alexa, Google, and even Siri
- This 56-piece screwdriver set is the last screwdriver set you'll ever need to buy
BGR Top Deals:
- Amazon wants to give you free money and you’re insane if you don’t take it
- 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $20 Echo Dot for cars, $15 Wi-Fi extender, 80% off Kindle books, more
Trending Right Now:
- Stunning renders might’ve just leaked Apple’s new iPhone 12 design for 2020
- The results of the first big iPhone 11 Pro speed test are definitely a surprise
- Some Pixel 4 apps are already available to download