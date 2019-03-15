Amazon is blowing out iPad Pro tablet refurbs starting at $429.99, today only

If you want a brand new iPad and you want to spend as little as possible, Amazon is selling 6th-generation Apple iPad tablets starting at just $249.99. You won’t find a better deal anywhere. But, if you’re looking for a little more oomph and you still want to save some cash, today is your lucky day. Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal on refurbished iPad Pro tablets. Prices start at just $429.99 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro in three different colors, or you can snag a 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $130 more in two different colors. Remember, these are refurbs so quantities are limited and supply could run out at any time. Definitely check them out.

Apple iPad Pro (2017) 10.5″ 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet

This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, are refurbished by Apple and come with a 1-Year Apple Warranty. All accessories are brand new, and they will come packaged in a white box. (See ‘photo gallery’ for pictures)

Get reliable performance from the A10X Fusion chip with 64‑bit architecture and M10 motion coprocessor

Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the 10.5″ LED-backlit Multi-Touch 264ppi Retina display with IPS Technology

64GB of storage means plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac dual-channel 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless connection

Take incredible photos or video with the 12MP iSight rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music with the built-in 30.4Wh Rechargeable Lithium-Polymer battery

*Note: These are being sold As-Is and are not eligible for the AppleCare Protection Plan or AppleCare+

Apple iPad Pro (2017) 12.9″ 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet

This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, are refurbished by Apple and come with a 1-Year Apple Warranty. All accessories are brand new, and they will come packaged in a white box. (See ‘photo gallery’ for pictures)

Get reliable performance from the A10X Fusion chip with 64‑bit architecture and M10 motion coprocessor

Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the 12.9″ LED-backlit Multi-Touch 264ppi Retina display with IPS Technology

64GB of storage means plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac dual-channel 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless connection

Take incredible photos or video with the 12MP iSight rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music with the built-in 41Wh Rechargeable Lithium-Polymer battery





Related stories

10 deals you don't want to miss on Sunday: $11 SanDisk microSD, Fire TV Stick sale, Instant Pots, more

This $38 wireless home camera has features you won't even find on a $300 Nest camera

10 deals you don't want to miss on Saturday: Fire TV Stick, PlayStation Plus, 4K TVs, more

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com