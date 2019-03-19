Amazon is blowing out MacBook refurbs for just $929, today only

Maren Estrada

If you want the quality, performance, and fit and finish of an Apple laptop but you don’t want to spend a minimum of $1,300, Amazon is running a killer one-day sale that you definitely need to check out. The Apple MacBook 12″ Laptop with Retina Display costs $1,299 new, but Amazon is flush with refurbs and it’s blowing them out on Tuesday. You can snag one in either Space Gray, Gold, or Rose Gold for just $929, but only until they sell out… which will probably be pretty soon considering how good that price is.

Related stories

There are finally silicone AirPods covers that fit in Apple's charging case

The $250 Nest thermostat everyone loves is down to $209 today

What kind of monster would pass up this Crock-Pot slow cooker for under $19?


Here are the key details from the product page:

  • This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, are refurbished by Apple and come with a 1-Year Apple Warranty. All accessories are brand new, and they will come packaged in a white box.
  • 12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
  • 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core M3-7Y32 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.0GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache
  • 256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
  • Intel HD Graphics 615 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible; Bluetooth 4.2 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones
  • Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port
  • Full-size keyboard with 78 (U.S.) individual LED backlit keys, including 12 function keys and 4 arrow keys with ambient light sensor; Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities
  • I/O Ports: USB-C (1) / 3.5mm jack (1)
  • Note: These are being sold As-Is and are not eligible for the AppleCare Protection Plan or AppleCare+


Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

  1. Amazon is blowing out MacBook refurbs for just $929, today only

See the original version of this article on BGR.com