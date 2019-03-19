Amazon is blowing out MacBook refurbs for just $929, today only

If you want the quality, performance, and fit and finish of an Apple laptop but you don’t want to spend a minimum of $1,300, Amazon is running a killer one-day sale that you definitely need to check out. The Apple MacBook 12″ Laptop with Retina Display costs $1,299 new, but Amazon is flush with refurbs and it’s blowing them out on Tuesday. You can snag one in either Space Gray, Gold, or Rose Gold for just $929, but only until they sell out… which will probably be pretty soon considering how good that price is.

‘

Here are the key details from the product page:

This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, are refurbished by Apple and come with a 1-Year Apple Warranty. All accessories are brand new, and they will come packaged in a white box.

12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core M3-7Y32 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.0GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache

256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Intel HD Graphics 615 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible; Bluetooth 4.2 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones

Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port

Full-size keyboard with 78 (U.S.) individual LED backlit keys, including 12 function keys and 4 arrow keys with ambient light sensor; Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities

I/O Ports: USB-C (1) / 3.5mm jack (1)

Note: These are being sold As-Is and are not eligible for the AppleCare Protection Plan or AppleCare+

‘





