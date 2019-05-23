Amazon is blowing out renewed MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, today only

We wouldn’t exactly call the Touch Bar a revolutionary addition to Apple’s MacBook Pro line. That said, it actually is pretty awesome to have an OLED strip above your keyboard that constantly morphs to give you access to all the functions you need. If you’ve got Touch Bars on the brain but you’ve been unwilling to cough up the extra cash to get one, today is your lucky day. Amazon is running a one-day Gold Box deal on renewed MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, and the prices are crazy. There’s obviously limited inventory of each model though, so you’ll need to hurry up if you don’t want to miss out.
Here are the key details from the product page:
- This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-Year Woot Warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.
- 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
- Quad-Core Intel Core i5-8259U 2.3GHz processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz) with 6MB shared L3 cache
- 256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
- Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience
- Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting; Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible; Bluetooth 5.0 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones.
- Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures
