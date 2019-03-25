Amazon is blowing out Samsung Chromebooks with prices starting at $199.99, today only

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to snag a new Chromebook, today is definitely the day you’ve been waiting for. Amazon is running a one-day Gold Box deal that covers three different wildly popular Samsung Chromebook models, and prices start at just $199.99! The Samsung Chromebook 3 can be had for that minuscule amount, and it just so happens to be the best-selling model on Amazon. If you’re looking for something that packs a bit more punch, the $550 Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 is down to $379.99 today, and the $550 Samsung Chromebook Pro Convertible Touchscreen Laptop is on sale for $399.99. Again, these prices are only good on Monday so definitely grab one while you still have time.

Samsung Chromebook 3

Up to 11 hrs. battery life on a single charge

Built-in security Features ensure you’re protected from viruses and Malware.

11.6” HD anti-reflective Display

Spill-resistant keyboard protects against accidental Damage

Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4G Memory and 64GB storage

Samsung Chromebook Plus

TWEIGHT 2-in-1 DESIGN At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing

BUILT-IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus

CHROME OS AND GOOGLE PLAY STORE Create, explore and browse on a bigger screen with the tools you use every day —all on the secure Chrome OS

POWER AND PERFORMANCE Tackle anything with a long-lasting battery and Intel Celeron processor. Store more with 64GB of built-in memory and add up to 400GB with a microSD card

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Display: 12.3″ 2400×1600, 3:2,400nit

Intel Core M3 Processor 6Y30 ; 2.2Ghz Speed

4GB LPDDR3 Memory (on BD 4GB)

Hard Drive: 32GB eMMC.Weight:2.381pounds. OS: Google Chrome.Spill Resistant:Yes, 60cc

Refer User Manual under Technical Specification for troubleshooting steps.Bluetooth 4.1

