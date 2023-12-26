This rarely happens — Apple AirPods are on sale for Boxing Day at Amazon Canada

Boxing Day 2023 has arrived at Amazon Canada. For a limited time, Canadian shoppers can save hundreds on some of Amazon's most-wanted devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches and AirTags. Amazon's Boxing Day sale is the retailer's last big sale of the year, so there's no better time to stock up on brand-name tech and other big-ticket items. To shop the Boxing Day deal and treat yourself to a new pair of AirPods for 2024, check out the details below.

Boxing Day deal: Save $29 on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The details

Apple AirPods are the wireless alternative to headphones that pair effortlessly with your Apple device without compromising sound quality or performance.

The third-generation AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the Lightning Charging Case.

The AirPods are equipped with Personalized Spatial Audio, creating a three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows, movies and more.

The Lightning Charging Case and the AirPods are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant to withstand rainfall and sweaty workouts.

Apple's third-generation AirPods pair seamlessly with every device in your iCloud account. If you're playing music on your Mac, you can answer a call on your iPhone without having to switch devices.

Trust the reviews: 14,700 reviews & 4.4 stars

Apple's third-generation AirPods have received over 10,000 five-star reviews, earning top marks for comfort and sound quality.

It's "Apple tech at its best," raves a reviewer. "[I] can't say enough about how amazing these are;" the sound quality has "exceeded my expectations," they write. They're a "quality set of subtle, functional and stylish" earbuds.

The spatial audience creates a "wonderful" listening experience, says another. The audio quality is the "best," they add.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $229 at Amazon Canada

A third reviewer notes a "big difference" between the third-generation and first-generation AirPods. The sound and battery life of the third-generation are "amazing," they write. "Don't think about it; just get them!"

While the AirPods have earned thousands of five-star reviews, some shoppers say they're "too expensive" for what they are.

"In all honesty," they're "not really" good, writes one shopper. "I was expecting more."

Verdict

Often imitated but never duplicated, Apple AirPods are one of the most popular tech accessories on the market. Described as "Apple tech as its best," Amazon shoppers note a "big difference" between the brand's first and third-generation AirPods, urging others to make the upgrade. However, several reviewers say they were "expecting more" from the pricey earbuds, something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

