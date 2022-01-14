Amazon Brand Startup Thrasio Launches $500 Million India Push

Saritha Rai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thrasio Holdings Inc., an aggregator of private brands on Amazon.com Inc., is setting aside more than $500 million for an expansion in India to target one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Walpole, Massachusetts-based startup said it acquired consumer goods company Lifelong Online to commence the push, without disclosing the value. Lifelong’s product categories include kitchen, home, lifestyle and health care, Thrasio said in a statement Friday.

Thrasio, backed by Silver Lake, is one of a slew of startups looking to capitalize on Amazon’s e-commerce dominance by acquiring up-and-coming sellers on the company’s third-party marketplace. Thrasio and its peers buy out small merchants, sometimes mom-and-pop operations run out of garages, and plan to use their retail expertise to turn the acquisitions into global brands.

“In addition to acquiring and growing digital-first businesses, we plan to participate in the ‘make in India’ movement by transitioning the manufacturing for some of our products to the country,” Carlos Cashman, Thrasio’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Thrasio has acquired more than 200 brands and raised over $3.4 billion in capital and plans to continue expanding globally. The startup’s rivals include Mensa Brands, backed by Tiger Global and Accel, and SoftBank Group Corp.-backed GlobalBees Brands.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Shares Near Record High on Spending Hike, Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares edged toward fresh highs in Taiwan after raising growth projections and unveiling record spending, underscoring expectations the voracious demand that fueled a global chip crunch will persist.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass Te

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

    It wasn't just the down market that dragged the cloud computing giant lower. It may be losing share to a competitor.

  • Solana could take market share away from ethereum thanks to its ease of use and lower transaction fees, BofA says

    "Solana could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem" as its blockchain is optimized for micropayments and other features, BofA said.

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. AMD

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have experienced contrasting starts on the stock market in 2022, with the former heading higher despite the sell-off in tech stocks. AMD, meanwhile, has lost ground, as investors seem to be hitting the sell button on tech stocks trading at rich valuations thanks to a potential increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the signs of a turnaround at Intel and its cheap valuation have probably made it an attractive bet for investors hunting for value plays.

  • Goldman's Commodities Trading Desk Dodged the Ax and Is Minting Billions Again

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once one of the strongest engines in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading powerhouse before seeming to weaken with every year. By 2017, the bank’s commodities desk was failing to generate $300 million -- less than a 10th its heyday -- and top executives were worried about its future.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEu

  • Can Crypto.com's Token Reach $1?

    Crypto.com's (CRYPTO: CRO) Coin digital currency didn't get as much attention as high-flying meme coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) last year, but it was still a top performer among cryptocurrencies in 2021. Crypto.com Coin, from the crypto exchange of the same name, jumped 852% to $0.55, easily outperforming the largest cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

  • Solana Top Gainer Among Crypto Majors After BofA Endorsement, Rising NFT Activity

    Prices of solana bumped as much as 8% to $152 in the past 24 hours.

  • Facebook legal action: 44 million UK users seek $3.2bn in compensation

    Competition law expert Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta.

  • Asia Stocks Decline as Fed Hawks Spur Tech Rout: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined Friday after a slew of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and the Nasdaq 100 fell to its lowest level since October. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the

  • Market check: Nasdaq poised to end three-day streak, tech and health care lag

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the stock market latest and the sell-off in tech.

  • Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

    India’s top court on Wednesday said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

  • Housing is in the grip of an inflation storm — and it’s exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic

    'The surge in home prices that began in mid-2020 only began to show up in the CPI just within the last few months.'

  • Battery Maker LG Energy Poised to Price IPO at Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- LG Energy Solution is likely to price its shares at the top of a marketed range in what would be South Korea’s biggest initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understa

  • Robinhood Listing Rumor May Support Shiba Inu Even As Broker’s CFO Is Cautious On Crypto

    Traders will likely stay focused on the potential Robinhood listing in the upcoming trading sessions, as the rumor has not been officially refuted.

  • Japan PM sees no need to change FY2025 budget balancing target, for now

    Japan has no immediate need to change its key budget-balancing target for fiscal 2025, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding however that it may need to conduct a further review given uncertainties such as the Omicron variant. The government has set a goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, which it said could become "in sight" if policymakers continue efforts to spur growth and rein in social security spending to cope with a fast-ageing population. Whether the government keeps or ditches this goal - which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs - will serve as a litmus test for Kishida's commitment to fiscal reforms.

  • Senate Blocks Sanctions Aimed at Stopping Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate blocked a measure to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany after the Biden administration warned it could disrupt allied unity in the confrontation over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing a

  • Asian shares fall on Fed officials' hawkish policy stance

    Asian shares took a beating on Friday after a fresh salvo of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials solidified expectations that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions. Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker on Thursday to signal that rates will rise in March to combat inflation. Equity markets turned deeply red with investors seeking shelter in safer assets such as government debt.

  • Exclusive-Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 -source

    Tesla Inc aims to start initial production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the first quarter of 2023, pushing back its plan to begin production late this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The person said the delay comes as Tesla is changing features and functions of the electric pickup to make a compelling product as competition heats up in the segment. Tesla is expected to make limited production of the Cybertruck in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing output, the source said.

  • Ford at $100 Billion Joins Rare Club With Market Cap Below Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s rally to top $100 billion in market value places it in a odd group: that of companies that are worth less than what they generate in sales.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Mask

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.