Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall

·1 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time.

The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday it is planning a “return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.”

Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Amazon will not require office workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they return, but the company is encouraging employees and contractors to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, according to Amazon spokesperson Jose Negrete.

Microsoft had previously said it would begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29

Seattle-based Zillow announced last summer that it will give its roughly 5,400 employees nationwide the option to work remotely for good.

Recommended Stories

  • Cressida Dick suggests Duchess of Cambridge was working at Sarah Everard vigil after legality of her attendance was questioned

    The Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Sarah Everard's vigil was legal because she was working despite the gathering being treated by police as unlawful, Dame Cressida Dick has said. Senior force officers knew she was attending even though Scotland Yard regarded it as an unlawful gathering, said the Metropolitan Police commissioner in the wake of her force being cleared of “inappropriate” or “heavy handed” tactics in ending the gathering. She told the BBC’s Radio Four Today programme: "The Met did know, absolutely, but of course we take all sorts of precautions to make sure that we don't unwittingly draw attention to visits like that." Asked if her visit was legal, the Met's Commissioner replied: "I would imagine that, of course I have not asked her this question, but I think it's worth looking at ... just how strongly people felt, what she said about her attendance there. "She's in the course of her duties, she was working." She added: "At that point people had a whole series of potential reasonable excuses for being away from home, we didn't all have them. Dame Cressida also said politicians and public figures should “stop and think” before criticising police tactics, says Britain’s most senior police officer in the wake of her force being cleared over its handling of protests at a vigil for Sarah Everard. Her comments follow publication of a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which found the force had acted appropriately when it broke up the vigil for Ms Everard at Clapham Common after her abduction and murder allegedly by a Met officer. Scotland Yard came in for intense criticism over its handling of the vigil, with some even calling for Dame Cressida to resign. But Matt Parr, the inspector, who carried out the review, at the behest of Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said much of the criticism had been unwarranted and showed a lack of respect to the police. However, he suggested their response to the criticism could have been more conciliatory. Dame Cressida Dick has said the Metropolitan Police treated Sarah Everard's vigil as an "unlawful" gathering. She said: "It was clearly possible under the law for somebody who lived locally to walk as many did and lay flowers legally, there are other reasons why people might be in the area and they could have laid flowers calmly and peacefully, potentially legally. "You would have seen for six hours we did not enforce any laws, we showed some discretion and we allowed people to carry on." Dame Cressida added: "We knew that it would result in a mass gathering, we knew there would be large numbers, we knew who would come, we knew it would be unlawful. "I had a great deal of contact both with City Hall at the most senior levels and with senior members of the Government." She went on to say: "What I was saying consistently was this is likely to be illegal, if it is illegal and people do not disperse when they're asked to do so, we will use as much discretion as we can, we will encourage people, we will try to get them to disperse, but if they don't disperse we will end up arresting people." She said some people had spoken out in the immediate aftermath of the Clapham Common vigil "without knowing the facts" "I think there are two things that come out of this report about the immediate aftermath. The first is that people in public life, people in responsible positions, should stop and think before they judge, whoever they may be." She added: "People should stop and think, because if they comment without knowing the facts, they may - and I would suggest on this occasion some people did - affect public confidence in their police service inappropriately. "And secondly affect the officers' confidence about volunteering for the same duty in the next instance, if they are actually going to be criticised even when they've done a really good job." Dame Cressida said the force would consider whether it "lacked empathy" in the communications after the vigil. She said: "The report suggests that if we had been slightly more conciliatory, I think was the word, in our communications afterwards, then that might have helped with what I think is in modern-day parlance a kind of social media pile-on." Asked if she accepted that, she said: "We have to go away and think about that, of course we do. We have to see whether ... we lacked empathy."

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Providence city council head tapped for lieutenant governor

    Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee on Wednesday nominated Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as his lieutenant governor, who if confirmed by the state Senate, will be the first person of color in state history to hold the job. About 80 people initially applied for the job, but the Democratic governor said at a news conference that Matos shares his vision. “In selecting a lieutenant governor, I was looking or someone to be a true governing partner," he said.

  • Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Sign Open Letter Supporting Transgender Women and Girls

    Bella Hadid, Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Laverne Cox, Regina King and Sarah Paulson also signed the letter in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility.

  • Wayfair's Two-Day Outdoor Sale Is Overflowing With Stylish Patio Furniture & Decor for Up to 50% Off

    If your outdoor space could use a little TLC, then we have some news you’re going to love. For two days only, Wayfair is offering steals on patio furniture so you can welcome spring in style (but don’t wait too long or your wish list may disappear). We all want our backyards to feel like […]

  • UK police watchdog says officers were 'calm and professional' at Sarah Everard's vigil, where they were seen shoving and arresting women

    HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said the Metropolitan Police properly policed the event, despite strong criticism.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Wednesday that the country faces the possibility of civil war “at an unprecedented scale” and urged the U.N. Security Council to consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup and restore democracy. Christine Schraner Burgener didn’t specify what action she considered significant, but she painted a dire picture of the military crackdown in her virtual briefing to the council obtained by The Associated Press in which she also warned that the country “is on the verge of spiraling into a failed state.” “This could happen under our watch,” she said, “and failure to prevent further escalation of atrocities will cost the world so much more in the longer term than investing now in prevention, especially by Myanmar’s neighbors and the wider region.”

  • PGA Tour, MLB urged to boycott Georgia events over voting reform bill

    OutKick founder Clay Travis and FOX News contributor Deroy Murdock join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss

  • The Right Way to Fight Back Against Georgia’s Voter-Suppression Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGoldie Taylor has been working in and around Georgia politics for decades. So she knows firsthand the kind of stunt Republicans are trying to pull with this new voter-suppression law.“What [Gov.] Brian Kemp will tell you, what other state GOP office holders will tell you, is that they’ve done this to restore confidence in the ballot. Poppycock. They have done it to keep people who don’t look like them, church like them, live like them, away from the voting booth,” Taylor tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.Taylor knows a lot of her out-of-state friends are outraged, too. But their calls to boycott Georgia over this law? They’re just wrong, she says.“Sometimes being an ally means shutting up,” Taylor continues. “As soon as this began to happen, we heard people, especially people in Hollywood, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to boycott Georgia until they stop this.’ Right. And both me and Dr. Bernice King stood up and immediately said, ‘No, you want to put the very people that you aim to help out of work in the middle of a pandemic. You’re going to make it so that they can’t recover in an effort to pay back a governor who won’t feel it.’”“Sometimes you have to take on a whole state or a whole county or a whole country. I do believe in that,” she added. “In this case, that’s not where the leverage lies. In this case, the leverage lies in the direct contributions, the financial pipeline that greases the pockets of state house Republicans. Dry it up.“How do you dry it up? You target their donors, big corporations: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, AT&T—all these companies who have huge footprints here in Georgia who are pouring money into our state house. You put pressure on them specifically. But what you don’t do is tell Major League Baseball to take a game out of the city, because who gets hurt? The people who are selling the popcorn, who parked the cars. People who scan your tickets. The people who can least likely afford it.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastThen! Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman discusses why even people on the left need to take Jim Jordan seriously. And Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall talks about why “Washington is a town that is really wired for Republican governance.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • Ex-officer: 'Outrageous' convicted cop killer on police reform panel

    Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott argues convicted cop killer Richard Rivera is 'not somebody that would have an unbiased opinion' and should recuse himself from the committee.

  • Black Executives Call on Corporations to Fight Restrictive Voting Laws

    Dozens of the most prominent Black business leaders in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of restrictive voting bills being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states. The campaign appears to be the first time that so many powerful Black executives have organized to directly call out their peers for failing to stand up for racial justice. The effort, led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, is a response to the swift passage of a Georgia law that they contend makes it harder for Black people to vote. As the debate about that bill raged in recent weeks, most major corporations — including those with headquarters in Atlanta — did not take a position on the legislation. “There is no middle ground here,” Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The executives did not criticize specific companies but instead called on all of corporate America to publicly and directly oppose new laws that would restrict the rights of Black voters and to use their clout, money and lobbyists to sway the debate with lawmakers. “This impacts all Americans, but we also need to acknowledge the history of voting rights for African Americans,” Chenault said. “And as African American executives in corporate America, what we were saying is we want corporate America to understand that, and we want them to work with us.” The letter was signed by 72 Black executives. They included Roger Ferguson Jr., chief executive of TIAA; Mellody Hobson and John Rogers Jr., co-chief executives of Ariel Investments; Robert Smith, chief executive of Vista Equity Partners; and Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive who is running for mayor of New York. In the days before the Georgia law was passed, almost no major companies spoke out against the legislation, which introduced stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and expanded the legislature’s power over elections. Big corporations based in Atlanta, including Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Home Depot, offered general statements of support for voting rights, but none took a specific stance on the bills. The same was true for most of the executives who signed the new letter, including Frazier and Chenault. Frazier said he had paid only peripheral attention to the matter before the Georgia law was passed Thursday. “When the law passed, I started paying attention,” he said. When Frazier realized what was in the new law, and that similar bills were being advanced in other states, he and Chenault decided to take action. On Sunday, they began emailing and texting with a group of Black executives, discussing what more corporations could do. “There seems to be no one speaking out,” Frazier said. “We thought if we spoke up, it might lead to a situation where others felt the responsibility to speak up.” Among the other executives who signed the letter were Ursula Burns, a former chief executive of Xerox; Richard Parsons, a former chair of Citigroup and chief executive of Time Warner; and Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber. The group of leaders, with support from the Black Economic Alliance, bought a full-page ad in the Wednesday print edition of The New York Times. The executives are hoping that big companies will help prevent dozens of similar bills in other states from becoming law. “The Georgia legislature was the first one,” Frazier said. “If corporate America doesn’t stand up, we’ll get these laws passed in many places in this country.” In 2017, Frazier was the first chief executive to publicly resign from President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president’s equivocating response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. His resignation led other chief executives to distance themselves from Trump, and the advisory groups disbanded. “As African American business executives, we don’t have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice,” Frazier said. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us.” Companies have taken stands on state legislation in recent years, often to powerful effect. In 2016 and 2017, as conservatives advanced so-called bathroom bills in states including Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, big companies went so far as to threaten to take their business elsewhere if the laws were enacted. Those bills were never signed into law. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign began persuading companies to sign on to a pledge that states their “clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society.” Dozens of major companies, including AT&T, Facebook, Nike and Pfizer, signed on. To Chenault, the contrast between the business community’s response to that issue and to voting restrictions that disproportionately harm Black voters was telling. “You had 60 major companies — Amazon, Google, American Airlines — that signed on to the statement that states a very clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society,” he said. “So, you know, it is bizarre that we don’t have companies standing up to this.” “This is not new,” Chenault added. “When it comes to race, there’s differential treatment. That’s the reality.” Activists are calling for boycotts of Delta and Coca-Cola for their tepid engagement before the Georgia law was passed. And there are signs that other companies and sports leagues are becoming more engaged with the issue. The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association said he “would look forward” to a discussion about moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, where it is planned for July. And Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, released a statement Tuesday affirming his company’s commitment to voting rights. “Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy,” he said. “We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so.” That language echoed statements made by many big companies before the Georgia law was passed. The executives who signed the letter are likely to seek more. “People ask, ‘What can I do?’” Chenault said. “I’ll tell you what you can do. You can publicly oppose any discriminatory legislation and all measures designed to limit Americans’ ability to vote.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • NC State’s Elissa Cunane wins 2021 Tudor Award for media cooperation

    Even on Zoom calls, her affability shined through during this difficult season.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • I've been on Twitter for almost half of my life. Even though it's rotting my brain, I'll never give it up.

    Twitter turned 15 this month. I joined when I was 13 so my brain's been trained to think in 140 characters.

  • 'That was harsh': Philip Roth's biographer defends his book and his subject

    Blake Bailey has written on John Cheever, Charles Jackson and Richard Yates. "Philip Roth: A Life" is his most memorable and controversial biography.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.