Amazon early Black Friday laptop deal: Save a whopping 73% on this 17-inch laptop

Black Friday may not be for another couple of weeks, but Amazon Canada already has tons of great deals on tech devices.

Right now you'll finds TVs, laptops, speakers and more on sale with their selection of early Black Friday deals, including a major markdown on a Windows laptop.

Normally retailing for $1,500, the SGIN 17 Inch Laptop is on sale for a whopping 74 per cent off right now, bringing its price to under $450.

Save 73%: SGIN 17 Inch Laptop

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school or just entertainment, this bargain from SGIN is a great choice. It has an ultra-slim design despite its large 17 inch display — perfect for slipping into a work bag or backpack when you're on the go.

A 2.5GHz processor provides plenty of power for most tasks, such as browsing the web and watching your favourite movies and shows online. It also comes with a 128GB internal drive for storing all your important digital documents.

This laptop boasts up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, and its built-in fans help to regulate temperature, so you can say goodbye to the days of your computer revving up for good.

'Details are clear and bright'

Although this laptop has only earned a handful of customer reviews, Amazon shoppers have so far been impressed by this Windows laptop.

It's earned top marks for its battery life and lightweight construction, as well as value for money when you can score it on sale.

One shopper raved that they "couldn't be happier with this machine," while another praised its "the battery really lasts up to 8 hours."

Its "display details are clear and bright," added another person who said it works well "to watch dramas and play games."

Without many reviews to vouch for this laptop, it's a bit of a gamble if you're used to browsing through hundreds of comments before making a purchase. However, at it sale price of 73 per cent off this laptop could be a risk that pays off in the end.

Not what you're looking for? Shop more Amazon early Black Friday tech deals below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

