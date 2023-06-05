We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save big on power tools and accessories from Dewalt, Irwin and more.

Save up to 52 per cent on tools and accessories from DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin and more, just in time for Father's Day (photo via Getty).

Father's Day 2023 is fast approaching, which means it's time to kick your gift shopping into high gear.

If your dad is the self-proclaimed king of DIYs, backyard projects and fixer-uppers, Amazon Canada's selection of tools and home improvement accessories may be right up his alley.

For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 52 per cent on tools from trusted name brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin and more. This Father's Day, get him a gift he'll actually use and shop 11 time-limited deals below.

DEWALT DCG412B 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 4-1/2” Grinder (Tool Only) & DEWALT 20V MAX Battery and Charger Kit with Bag, 5.0Ah (DCB205CK) (photo via Amazon)

Save $101 on a bevy of DeWalt must-haves ahead of Father's Day 2023 with this can't-miss Amazon deal. One thing to note: Amazon's estimated delivery date misses Father's Day, but we're sure a "your gift is in the mail" note will suffice with a deal like this.

$199 $300 at Amazon

DEWALT 37- Piece Screwdriving Set With Square Recess Mix (DW2173) (photo via Amazon)

This best-selling screwdriving bit set has earned a 4.7-star average rating from Amazon shoppers. It's a "very handy set" and a "super deal when [it's] on sale," writes one reviewer.

$12 $19 at Amazon

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 5.0-Ah, 2-Pack (DCB205-2) (photo via Amazon)

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save 34 per cent on this best-selling battery pack. With over 20,000 reviews and a 4.8-star average rating, reviewers call these batteries "rock solid." They "work great, handle abuse, last a long time and just keep going," writes one reviewer.

$183 $280 at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander Brushless (DCW210B) and DEWALT 20V MAX Battery and Charger Kit with Bag, 5.0Ah (DCB205CK) (photo via Amazon)

While this DeWalt deal may not arrive in time for Father's Day, we're sure dad would be just as happy receiving his gift in the mail a week or two after the fact.

$199 $277 at Amazon

Save 41%: Craftsman Hammer

Craftsman Hammer (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" hammer has earned top marks for value, comfort and sturdiness. One shopper says it's "lightweight" but notes the head is heavy enough that "you can do some good work with it."

$10 $17 at Amazon

Save 38%: DeWalt Screwdriver Bits

DEWALT Screwdriver Bits - Square #2-2-in - Steel - Pack of 15 Bits for Drills and Impact Drivers (DWA2SQ2IR-15) (photo via Amazon)

This pack of 15 bits for drills and impact drivers minimizes drops and wobbles with their magnetic screw lock.

$13 $21 at Amazon

DEWALT FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set (DWANGFT100SETC) (photo via Amazon)

Upgrade your toolbox with DeWalt bits. Made of steel, the screwdriver bits provide lasting durability and come housed in a space-optimized ToughCase.

$55 $70 at Amazon

Irwin Quick-Grip Mini Bar Clamp 4-pack (photo via Amazon)

On sale for a whopping 52 per cent off, this four-pack of one-handed mini bar clamps offer up to 140 lbs. of clamping force and feature a resin construction with hardened steel bars to prevent flexing and bending.

$30 $63 at Amazon

Save 22%: DeWalt Metal Shears Attachment

DeWalt Metal Shears Attachment (photo via Amazon)

An "Amazon's Choice" pick for sheet metal cutters, this best-selling tool comes backed by more than 10,000 ratings. "These mean little guys have it going on," writes one reviewer. "They work brilliantly."

$70 $90 at Amazon

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP Clamps, One-Handed, Mini Bar, 6-Inch, 4-Pack (1964758) (photo via Amazon)

These top-rated Irwin clamps offer up to 140 lbs. of clamping force and are "great for small furniture, cabinets and hobby woodworking," according to one reviewer.

$33 $56 at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Mid-Range Impact Wrench (photo via Amazon)

Reviewers call this "Amazon's Choice" wrench an "amazing tool" and praise its "high quality" and "power galore." It's a "beast!" they write.

$278 $319 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

