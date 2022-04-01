Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s Pay Package Was $212 Million in 2021
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy received compensation valued at about $212 million in 2021, the company said, a sum that reflects the big stock award he received after taking over the company.
Jassy, who took the reins from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in July, was paid a base salary of $175,000, unchanged from the prior year, the online retailer said in a securities filing Friday. The vast majority of his compensation came in the form of a stock award of 61,000 shares, first disclosed last year, which vests between 2023 and 2031. That award “is expected to represent most of Mr. Jassy’s compensation for the coming years,” the Seattle company said.
Bezos, who is executive chairman, drew his custom salary of $81,840, along with $1.6 million in other compensation, which is primarily to cover the cost of his security detail.
Adam Selipsky, Jassy’s successor as the chief of the Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit, was the company’s second-highest paid executive, after Jassy. Selipsky received about $81 million. Almost all of that reflects a stock grant that vests over five years.
Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s retail and logistics operation as Worldwide Consumer CEO, was paid $56 million, including a stock award he received upon his promotion to that role.
Amazon’s median employee worldwide pay was $32,855 in 2021, the company said in Friday’s filing, for a ratio of 1-to-6,474 when stacked against Jassy’s pay package. In the U.S., the median full-time employee was paid $39,677.
