Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's pay package totaled more than $212 million during his first year running the company

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Mike Blake/Reuters

Andy Jassy received more than $212 million in compensation during his first year as Amazon CEO.

According to Amazon's proxy filing, Jassy's total compensation topped Jeff Bezos's.

A large portion of Jassy's pay package came from a stock award totaling $211,933,520.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's compensation package for his first year in the role was revealed on Friday in a proxy statement, which showed he received more than $212 million.

The e-commerce chief, who replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last year, recieved $212,701,169 in total compensation in 2021, the statement showed.

Jassy has been at Amazon for 24 years, joining the company in 1997. He was the leader of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud platform, prior to his current role as Amazon's CEO.

Not only is Jassy one of the highest-paid executives at the company, he is also a close confidant of his predecessor, Bezos.

According to the filing, a small portion of the total compensation figure comes from Jassy's salary, which amounts to $175,000. Much of the rest came from a stock award he received when he stepped into his new role, which totaled 211,933,520. Jassy was awarded 61,000 shares that would vest over 10 years.

In 2021, Bezos, who is now Amazon's executive chairman, was paid a base salary of $81,840 and received no stock awards, per the filing.

The filing was released on the same on the same day that Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, successfully voted to unionize. Amazon posted an unsigned statement on its blog, saying the company was "disappointed" with the outcome of the vote.

Read the original article on Business Insider