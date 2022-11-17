Amazon CEO Says Job Cuts Will Continue Into 2023

1
Spencer Soper
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant will be cutting jobs into 2023 as it adjusts to business conditions, his first public comments about the cost-reduction plans roiling Amazon since reports that it planned to wipe out about 10,000 jobs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Leaders across the company are working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” Jassy said Thursday in the statement. “This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we’ve hired rapidly the last several years.”

Jassy said people were notified in the company’s devices and books business and that some in Amazon’s “People, Experience and Technology” organization, which includes recruiters and human resources professionals, were offered voluntary buyouts. Many employees were given 60 days to find new jobs within the company, which would be followed by a severance package based on tenure if they fail to land new roles, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

“Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments,” he said. “Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023.”

Jassy has been trying to reduce expenses amid slowing growth in several areas of Amazon’s business. The company has projected the smallest revenue increase ever for its holiday quarter. In the past few months, Jassy had put in place a hiring freeze on some corporate roles and shut down several experimental and smaller programs.

Amazon is among tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Salesforce Inc. that are eliminating jobs following years of rapid growth. Amazon’s payroll swelled to 1.62 million global full- and part-time employees at the end of March, before dropping to 1.54 million as of Sept. 30.

Some workers, posting to company message boards, had been critical of Jassy for remaining silent this week since the job cuts became public and questioned why he hadn’t talked to them about the situation as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg did with his employees via a virtual townhall. With scant information from managers, Amazon’s online message boards quickly filled with posts from thousands of employees who swapped insights about layoffs and severance packages.

For the most part, chats reviewed by Bloomberg showed workers offering condolences and advice to those let go, particularly employees working on sponsored visas. Many complained that it was difficult to concentrate with so many colleagues left in limbo.

Mockery also made its way into the exchanges. Some compared the environment -- with workers desperately trying to determine if they’d be the next person fired -- to the Netflix thriller Squid Game, where cash-strapped people compete for survival in deadly versions of childhood challenges.

“If you didn’t get a notice today, congrats. You have survived Squid Game day 1,” stated one post earlier this week reviewed by Bloomberg. The post was met with laughing-face emoji reactions.

(Updates with employee reactions beginning in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into Next Year

    The company’s chief executive said the job cuts have been the “most difficult decision” he has made.

  • Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

    "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees. Jassy added the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business. Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted from the move.

  • Amazon’s Jassy Says More Layoffs Coming in 2023

    The Amazon CEO said that the company is still in the planning process for next year, and that more job cuts are likely.

  • Crypto’s Most Urgent Question: Where Will FTX’s Aftershock Be Felt?

    (Bloomberg) -- The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com put an end to questions about its survival and opened a panoply of new ones, most urgently: how far will the influence of its collapse reach?Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudea

  • Factbox-FTX's new CEO assesses the exchange's failings

    John J. Ray III, the new chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, on Thursday laid out his assessment of the failures that led to the biggest collapse in the world of digital assets. - "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in a declaration filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. - FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, with an estimated $10 billion to $50 billion in both liabilities and assets, after founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly used $10 billion in customer funds to prop up his trading business.

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shareholders have earned a 5.5% CAGR over the last three years

    Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last...

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Tru

  • Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find a job ASAP, or leave the country

    When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it.

  • Meta appoints new India head amid key departures in its largest market

    Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the new head of its India business following several high-profile departures in the key overseas market. The social juggernaut said on Thursday that Devanathan, who joined the firm in 2016 and helped build the company's Singapore and Vietnam businesses, has been elevated to head and VP of Meta India. In her new role, which begins January 1, Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, vice president at Meta Asia-Pacific.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall As Inflation Reports Easing Pressures

    Mortgage rates fell sharply this week after a blockbuster report on inflation showed that price pressures may finally be easing. The post Mortgage Rates Fall As Inflation Reports Easing Pressures appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Explainer-What's next in FTX's bankruptcy

    Crypto exchange FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday following its precipitous collapse, saying it could owe money to more than 1 million creditors. WHERE DO THINGS STAND IN FTX'S BANKRUPTCY CASE? FTX had an unusually slow start to its bankruptcy, taking nearly a week to file "first-day" papers that describe the company's debts and how it ended up in bankruptcy.

  • Taiwan Approves Tax Breaks in Fight for More Chip Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan expanded tax breaks for companies that invest in technology research and production in an attempt to strengthen the island’s semiconductor industry and help maintain its leading position in the global chip supply chain. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her

  • Twitter bans astronomer for posting video of meteor shower it classed as ‘intimate content’

    Mankind has long been fascinated by space debris burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere, leaving eerily beautiful trails across the night skies.

  • Amazon confirms rare layoffs have started as final number could reach 10,000: reports

    Amazon has announced Wednesday that it has started laying off employees in a round of job cuts that could eliminate up to 10,000 positions, according to reports.

  • America’s most prestigious law schools are rejecting the 30-year-old ranking system that lists them at the top

    The 2023 US News & World Report law school ranking puts Yale in the first spot and Harvard fourth. But the two institutions are no longer interested in the list, and have denounced the system.

  • Driver Arrested in Wrong-Way Crash That Injured 25 Joggers, 5 Critically (Update)

    The streets near the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center in Whittier, California were in chaos yesterday morning after a driver reportedly ran over a group of law enforcement recruits out for a morning jog. Fox 11 reports that the incident happened around 6:30 am.

  • UK Blocks Chinese-Led Buyout of Biggest Microchip Factory Over National Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK ordered China’s Wingtech Technology Co. to undo its acquisition of Britain’s biggest microchip factory more than a year after the deal closed, citing national security concerns.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau O

  • Ukraine Latest: US Agrees a Ukraine Rocket Probably Went Astray

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s head of state said there’s no indication that an explosion late Tuesday near the country’s border with Ukraine was an intentional attack by Russia, saying the incident was probably “an unfortunate accident” and a result of Ukrainian air-defense measures. The US said it agreed that was the likely cause.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Mis

  • Analysis-Reluctant buyers pose main threat to Beijing's property revival efforts

    A slew of recent supportive measures will bring China's cash-strapped property developers much needed relief, but a full recovery of the sector will be hobbled by increasingly elusive buyers, say bankers, developers and analysts. From a sweeping purge a couple of years ago to a series of financing measures now, China's changed approach towards the property sector, a key pillar of the economy, reflects how dire the situation has become. Weighed down by protracted COVID-19 curbs, falling home prices and rising unemployment in the world's second-largest economy, many prospective buyers are putting off their plans, creating challenges for developers and policymakers.

  • Women's LIV Golf league could be difficult for many LPGA golfers to turn down | D'Angelo

    "I think the LPGA will have to handle it differently than the PGA Tour," Madelene Sagstrom said. "We're a little bit more vulnerable I would say."