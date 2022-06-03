Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark Resigns

A top Amazon executive overseeing the company’s retail and logistics business is departing the company.

Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at the internet giant, said on Friday that he is departing after 23 years with the company. The executive shared the email he sent to his team on Twitter and LinkedIn but did not announce his next venture. His resignation is effective July 1.

More from Footwear News

“I am a builder at heart – it’s what drives me,” Clark wrote. “For me there has been no greater company to hone those skills than here at Amazon. As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey.”

I've had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It's what drives me. To all I've had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers. Email to team below pic.twitter.com/c8Ao46VvaJ — Dave Clark (@davehclark) June 3, 2022

Amazon announced the departure in a Friday regulatory filing and on its website.

“The past few years have been among the most challenging and unpredictable we’ve faced in the history of Amazon’s Consumer business, and I’m particularly appreciative of Dave’s leadership during that time,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a letter to employees.

Clark has served as Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer since January 2021, where he oversaw the company’s retail and logistics business. Prior to that role, Clark held a variety of positions at Amazon, including SVP of worldwide operations, VP of worldwide operations, VP of global customer fulfillment and VP of North America operations.

Story continues

Though Clark did not name a successor, he said he leaves the company “knowing that the leaders in the consumer business are world class and will take the next phase of Amazon to remarkable levels of success.”

He added that Amazon’s consumer business team also has a “solid multi-year plan to fight the inflationary challenges” the company is facing in 2022.

The Seattle-based tech company in April reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects net sales to be between $116 billion and $121 billion, or to grow between 3% and 7% compared to the same period last year.