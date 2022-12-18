Is Amazon.com (AMZN) a Worthy Investment Choice?

Farnam Street Investments, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that it feels like historical events have been speeding up in 2022 and that its letter has a mental construct that investors might find helpful for a changing world. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Farnam Street Investments mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology company with a $896.3 billion market capitalization. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -47.30% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -48.32%. The stock closed at $87.86 per share on December 16, 2022.

Here is what Farnam Street Investments has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Change doesn’t just impact investors. Business people also bet for or against change. Jeff Bezos was once asked this exact question: A lot of energy… and more than $172 billion in capital expenditure in the last fifteen years. Deeper, slower moving layers turn exponential growth into “S-curves.” A rapidly dividing bacteria crashes into the resource-wall of its Petri dish. Nineteenth-century commercial robber barons were smacked by the governance layer of the Sherman Antitrust act. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime free shipping leaned on the creaking infrastructure of the U.S. Postal Service until it was forced to invest in its own infrastructure (all those delivery vans you see driving around). Hopefully, next time you’re thinking about change, you can recall pace layers as a helpful construct to understand how successful systems change.

Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 2nd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was in 269 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 252 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -28.88% return in the past 3 months.

