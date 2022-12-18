Is Amazon.com (AMZN) a Worthy Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Farnam Street Investments, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that it feels like historical events have been speeding up in 2022 and that its letter has a mental construct that investors might find helpful for a changing world. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Farnam Street Investments mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology company with a $896.3 billion market capitalization. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -47.30% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -48.32%. The stock closed at $87.86 per share on December 16, 2022.

Here is what Farnam Street Investments has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Change doesn’t just impact investors. Business people also bet for or against change. Jeff Bezos was once asked this exact question:

A lot of energy… and more than $172 billion in capital expenditure in the last fifteen years. Deeper, slower moving layers turn exponential growth into “S-curves.” A rapidly dividing bacteria crashes into the resource-wall of its Petri dish. Nineteenth-century commercial robber barons were smacked by the governance layer of the Sherman Antitrust act. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime free shipping leaned on the creaking infrastructure of the U.S. Postal Service until it was forced to invest in its own infrastructure (all those delivery vans you see driving around). Hopefully, next time you’re thinking about change, you can recall pace layers as a helpful construct to understand how successful systems change.

Pixabay/ Public Domain

Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 2nd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was in 269 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 252 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -28.88% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

    It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...

  • 15 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 most overrated companies and brands heading into 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of factors leading to a brand becoming overrated and its consequences and head directly to 5 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023. Factors Leading to Brands Becoming Overrated Brand-recognition […]

  • 5 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns dozens of stocks in its portfolio, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself. However, in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the five that he thinks are most attractive as we head into 2023.

  • Frederick Gaudreau with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

    Frederick Gaudreau (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 12/18/2022

  • The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now

    The important question now is what digital assets are even worth owning, if any. The only cryptocurrency I'd buy right now is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Many crypto enthusiasts are enamored with the promise of another popular cryptocurrency like Ethereum.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

    The stock market downturn won't last forever, so buy these two high-quality companies while they're discounted.

  • 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022

    Despite being an active buyer this year, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway also sold several of its holdings as it repositioned its portfolio.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • My 5 Largest Stock Positions Heading Into 2023

    Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) is an emerging conglomerate that operates subsidiary businesses, owns minority stakes in both public and private companies, and operates an asset management business. Minority investments include homebuilder Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) and aviation infrastructure company Sky Harbour (NYSEMKT: SKYH).

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

    There wouldn't be many who think Northrop Grumman Corporation's ( NYSE:NOC ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • Twitter Bans Users From Promoting Social Media Competitors

    The company's latest controversial move comes as people leave the platform in response to erratic billionaire Elon Musk's takeover as CEO.

  • Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final

    Argentina took a 3-2 lead thanks to Lionel Messi in the 108th minute of extra time over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy at a Massive Discount Right Now

    This year has been rough for many retirement savers, but smart investors know that market downturns are an opportunity to find quality companies at bargain prices before they go back up. When stocks dip into a bear market, many are going to trade well below their intrinsic value. With Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue up nearly 80% over the last three years, management has been ramping up investment to expand its fulfillment capacity, inventory, and technology infrastructure.

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Nelnet (NNI) Shares?

    Mindset Value, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Mindset Value Fund owns a portfolio of small and microcap stocks, with a large percentage of its portfolio in cannabis, which are extreme versions of illiquid microcaps. Higher interest rates, inflation, and liquidity […]

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • Grant Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Grant Williams (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 12/18/2022

  • Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

    "Yesterday my heart was made whole," she wrote.

  • Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 12/16/2022

  • ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

    For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years.