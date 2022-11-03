Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will freeze hiring in its corporate workforce as the e-commerce giant deals with an "unusual macro-economic environment", a company executive said on Thursday.

"We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post.

The company has already paused hiring in some of its businesses in recent weeks, but intends to hire a "meaningful" number of people next year, Galetti added.

Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Lloyds Bank offers UK staff 2,000 pounds minimum pay rise

    Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds has offered UK staff a minimum 2,000 pounds ($2,242) pay rise, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, as lenders and employees across the sector begin annual pay talks that could see wage bills soar. Lloyds has offered staff either a 2,000 pound pay rise or a 5% lift in salary - whichever is greater - up to a maximum of 5,000 pounds, according to a notice published by union Unite to its members. A Lloyds spokesperson confirmed the terms of the pay offer and said they would apply to all Lloyds employees if approved by union members - with a ballot set to take place this month.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Takata airbag deaths prompt Stellantis to warn owners to park 275,000 cars

    Stellantis is urging owners who have not yet had their Takata air bag inflators replaced to do so immediately due to mounting fatalities.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CGI Inc. ( TSE:GIB.A ) by taking the expected...

  • 10 Ways to Toddler-Proof Your Christmas Tree

    The holiday season is full of temptations for curious kids, and your sparkling Christmas tree may be the most appealing of all. Protect your child (and your favorite decorations) with these safety tips.

  • Kari Lake Calls For Repealing Obamacare

    The Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate criticized the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for blocking Republican efforts to undo the health care law.

  • Ayesha Curry Is Teaching Her 3 Kids to Be Kind to Others—and to Themselves

    The famous mom talks giving back with husband Stephen Curry through Eat. Learn. Play., and teaching their three kids kindness.

  • Rich Bisaccia hasn’t improved the Packers’ special teams

    The Packers’ special teams struggled throughout last season, culminating in a playoff loss to the 49ers in which San Francisco’s only touchdown came off a blocked punt. After the season, the Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton and replaced him with Rich Bisaccia, one of the NFL’s most respected special teams coaches. It hasn’t [more]

  • Traders Swarm Bearish Options on Meta Platforms

    There's been a frenzy in options tied to Meta Platforms during the selloff that has dragged shares down 36% over the past month. Some of the most active days ever for put-option trading have occurred over the past week, according to Cboe Global Markets data.

  • "I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

    "You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."View Entire Post ›

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • McDonald’s Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Have Something Bigger to Say

    Hot on the heels of the Boo Buckets promotion, McDonald’s announced the release of its new Happy Meal toys: figurines based off characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which heads to theaters November 11. There are 10 toys in total, all of them characters from the new Marvel movie. These might seem like ordinary toys—McDonald’s Happy Meals have promoted family films for decades—but they continue a quiet theme that has run through all the fast food chain’s recent promotions: representatio

  • Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing the tech billionaire, claiming she was racially discriminated against and forced to work in unsanitary conditions

    Mercedes Wedaa also accused the Amazon founder of discriminating against her because of her race and wrongfully terminating her, per court documents.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Ford announces 3 senior executive departures, new quality chief

    Ford elevates execs into quality, Lincoln roles as three senior managers retire.

  • Missouri bridge collapse tied to company with OSHA safety violations. Here’s what they were

    Lehman Construction had paid fines for safety violations on construction projects in the past five years.

  • American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal

    The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand. The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024. American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Netflix and Disney+ Embrace Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.