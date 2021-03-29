- By GF Value





The stock of Amazon.com (NAS:AMZN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3075.73 per share and the market cap of $1548.8 billion, Amazon.com stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Amazon.com is shown in the chart below.





Amazon.com Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

Because Amazon.com is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 28% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.10% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Amazon.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.00, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Amazon.com at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Amazon.com is fair. This is the debt and cash of Amazon.com over the past years:

Story continues

Amazon.com Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Amazon.com has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $386.1 billion and earnings of $41.77 a share. Its operating margin is 5.93%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Amazon.com is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Amazon.com over the past years:

Amazon.com Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Amazon.com is 28%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.2%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Amazon.com's ROIC is 12.40 while its WACC came in at 8.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Amazon.com is shown below:

Amazon.com Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

To conclude, The stock of Amazon.com (NAS:AMZN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Amazon.com stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

