Amazon construction site paused again as another noose found

·2 min read
Amazon factory exterior
Amazon factory exterior

Amazon temporarily halted construction of a new US warehouse again after an eighth noose was found at the site.

Construction stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut, warehouse for the second time within a week on Wednesday.

Amazon said the site has since re-opened and it is working with officials on the investigation.

The company has also offered a $100,000 (£70,589) reward for information on the nooses, the first of which was discovered at the end of April.

Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said at a press conference that workers had found a red rope "with a noose tied at the end" on the fifth floor of the site.

The looped rope is synonymous with the extrajudicial hangings, or lynchings, of mainly black people in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

It comes despite Amazon introducing additional safety measures at the warehouse after the first noose was found hanging from a steel beam in the building on 27 April.

Five ropes "that could be interpreted as nooses" were found on several different floors two days later, with construction paused after a seventh was found last week.

Mr Melanson said on Wednesday: "This one was clearly a noose," labelling the act as "a hate crime".

Hundreds of construction workers employed by a number of different companies were working on the site, and the police said previously that they had limited information.

Amazon recently increased the amount of reward money available for information on the nooses from $50,000 to $100,000.

A spokeswoman for Amazon, Kelly Nantel, said: "Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.

"The site has reopened and we are committed to working with the town and all levels of law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe."

'Hateful'

But the latest discovery was met with anger by local officials.

Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut chapter for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said on Wednesday: "There's no way this should be happening in Connecticut in 2021. There's no way."

"The events of the past several weeks at the Amazon construction site in Windsor have been disgusting and hateful," said Ned Lamont, the Democratic Governor of Connecticut, and Susan Bysiewicz, Lieutenant Governor, in a joint statement.

They added: "This repeated behaviour is calculated, and clearly meant to stoke fear and encourage racism and bigotry. What we have been seeing at this facility is wrong, and we condemn these actions in the strongest of terms."

They also called for authorities to be "aggressive" in their investigation.

The Connecticut state police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are assisting local police.

Recommended Stories

  • Trans Pride Flags Waved at Texas Capitol as Student Athlete Bill Misses Vote Deadline

    A Texas bill that would have seen transgender student athletes have to play on teams of their natal sex rather than their gender identity missed a voting deadline on May 25.Footage by Texas State Rep Erin Zwiener shows transgender pride flags being held at the Texas State Capitol as the controversial SB29 ran out of time.The bill’s proponents had argued that transgender girls would have an unfair advantage competing in female competition. Opponents of the bill said it was harmful and discriminatory.“Ding dong the bill is dead,” she tweeted. Credit: Erin Zwiener via Storyful

  • More than 600 Amazon workers sign petition demanding the company reduce its warehouse pollution in communities of color

    The workers say emissions from Amazon's massive warehouses are "disproportionately concentrated in communities of color."

  • Children and teens are next in line for COVID vaccine

    Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, less than six months after Pfizer got the first emergency authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.By the numbers: More than 287 million doses have been administered in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just 39% of the overall population is fully vaccinated if you include people under 18.The current rate of 1.8 million daily doses reflects a decline since mid-April, Bloomberg reports.Teens should see widespread availability before school starts in the fall.Moderna said today its vaccine is safe and 100% effective at protecting against COVID in people between ages 12 and 17, citing a Phase 3 trial of more than 3,700 participants.Pfizer's vaccine received an FDA emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier this month. It already had approval for use among those 16 and older.About 14% of the nation's kids ages 12-15 have received their first shot, AP reports.Among teens ages 16 and 17, that number goes up to 34% and about 22% have had both shots.Depending on the state and even county, minors may be required to have a parent present.What's next: Pfizer plans to apply for emergency use for kids ages 2–11 in September, NPR reports, and Moderna is in the trial phase for kids.The bottom line: It increasingly looks like most who want a vaccine may be able to get one by year's end.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • It isn’t political courage for Kansas lawmakers to attack transgender children

    State Rep. Stephanie Byers knows cowardice when she sees it.

  • 8th noose found at Amazon site in month

    NAACP, state and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend.

  • Robert Woods not at all worried about his role amid Rams’ WR additions

    Robert Woods says the Rams are "loaded at the receiver position," but he's not worried about his role shrinking.

  • EU bodies' use of Amazon, Microsoft cloud services faces privacy probes

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission and European Parliament's use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft has prompted two EU privacy investigations over concerns about the transfer of personal data to the United States. Data privacy came under scrutiny after revelations in 2013 by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance. In response, Europe's highest court last year rejected a transatlantic data transfer deal, known as the Privacy Shield, following a long-running dispute between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

  • Coronavirus: Different vaccines given to 20 in India jab mix up

    Officials say people were given different vaccines due to an administrative oversight.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Review: For his return to the movies he chose 'State Funeral,' one that has everything

    Filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa's 2019 documentary "State Funeral" about the death of Josef Stalin, uses previously unseen archival footage.

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Vasilevskiy stands tall as Lightning advance past Panthers

    The Tampa Bay Lightning know they count on Andrei Vasilevskiy. With one of the NHL’s top goaltenders leading the way, the defending Stanley Cup champions are looking like a team determined to keep the crown after eliminating the Florida Panthers from the first round of the playoffs in six games. Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots en route to his second career playoff shutout Thursday night, a 4-0 victory finishing the first-ever postseason series between intrastate foes who have never had much of a rivalry until now.

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.

  • Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

    Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays' third hit of the game.

  • Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

    On the same day the Tigers' general manager criticized his team's defense, Detroit made enough plays in the field to win a game in which it had just three hits and scored once. Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday night. Detroit did solid work early when Cleveland was batting to keep the game scoreless.

  • EU, Japan throw support behind Olympics, with aid of vaccines from Europe

    BRUSSELS/TOKYO (Reuters) -The European Union and Japan on Thursday backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against a fourth wave of infections. "We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a summit. Japan's vaccination drive has been glacially slow, with just over 5% of the population having had a shot, and several polls have shown the majority of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Games.