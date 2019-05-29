Amazon’s crazy Apple Watch sale is basically a Prime Day preview

There has never been a currently-available Apple Watch model priced as low as the Apple Watch Series 3 is right now on Amazon. If you buy one directly from Apple, you’re going to pay $279 at a minimum, and that price could go up as high as $409 if you want cellular connectivity. Meanwhile, the $279 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is down to an all-time low of $199 on Amazon, as is the 42mm model at $229 instead of $309. Add in cellular and you’ll pay $299 instead of $379 for the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, while the 42mm model can be had for $329 instead of $409! These are Prime Day-level discounts, and there’s no telling if or when they’ll be back once Amazon’s current sale ends.
Here’s some additional info from the product page:
- GPS + Cellular
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swim proof
- watch OS 5
- Aluminum case
