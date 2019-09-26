Amazon Is Crowdsourcing Alexa's Answers, So This Should Be Fun

From Popular Mechanics

There's always that deep sigh of disappointment—or sometimes even laughter or wonder—when you ask an Alexa voice assistant a question and she has absolutely no idea what you're talking about: "Sorry, I don't know that one."

To curb the crushing disappointment, Amazon has a dreamed up a new idea to improve Alexa's question-answering abilities: It's called "Alexa Answers," and it's a crowdsourced way for people to help Amazon build out its data repository.



"One of the most popular ways customers use Alexa is to ask informational questions," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "Alexa Answers is not only another way to expand Alexa's knowledge, but also an opportunity for Alexa community members to contribute knowledge to Alexa that makes her more helpful and informative for other customers."

Why Does Amazon Need Me?

To be sure, Alexa is already a robust voice platform and the most widely adopted one in use today. In January, Amazon Devices Senior Vice President Dave Limp told The Verge that over 100 million Alexa-installed devices have been sold so far. And it owns most of the voice assistant market, beating out the likes of Google Assistant and Cortana.

Still, studies suggest that Alexa isn't the top dog when it comes to the underlying AI that helps you ask for the weather or how long your daily commute will be.

Last April, market research firm Stone Temple (recently acquired by Perficient Digital) put out a study rating how smart four different voice assistants are: Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. The company found that Google Assistant attempted to answer nearly 70 percent of the questions that it was asked and responded correctly nearly 90 percent of the time. Meanwhile, Alexa attempted a little over 50 percent of the questions and answered correctly just over 80 percent of the time.

Since Alexa isn't even attempting half of the questions it was asked in the study–and when it does, it gives incorrect or unwanted answers 20 percent of the time—that means the technology isn't as robust as it could be.

Enter Amazon's army of humans.

It's an exercise in human-computer collaboration, which is nothing new for the natural language processing space, which focuses on training computers to understand human language through machine learning algorithms.

To teach systems like Alexa, part of the process involves computer scientists feeding the platforms hoards of training data. Over time, that will teach the voice assistant patterns and allow programs like Alexa to come up with intelligent outputs. So if enough examples of questions about oranges are in the training data, there's a good chance you'll be able to ask Alexa questions about the fruit.

If Alexa struggles with a question, it means there's not enough training data on that particular subject. Per an Amazon blog post, some of those questions include:

“Where was Barbara Bush buried?”

“Who wrote the score for Lord of the Rings?”

“What’s cork made out of?”

“Where do bats go in the winter?”

These queries vividly illustrate a problem that voice assistants are tangoing with today: Although machine learning capabilities are exponentially growing, artificial intelligence still has a difficult time understanding the way people speak. One turn of phrase may turn up a result for a given person, while someone else who phrases the question differently may end up disappointed.



Machine learning really does improve with user feedback, so the idea isn't altogether novel—it's just new in the commercial voice assistant space.





