Amazon customer sent Weetabix instead of £500 laptop

A man ordered a new laptop from Amazon but received two boxes of Weetabix taped together instead.

Adam Yearsley said he was "stunned" when he opened the parcel to find the biscuit cereal instead of the £500 HP laptop he wanted.

The 40-year-old from Urmston, Greater Manchester, bought the computer as a "treat" and said he believed he had been a victim of a scam.

Amazon said they had "resolved" the issue and apologised to Mr Yearsley.

The online retailer said in a statement: "We've contacted the customer directly, apologised and refunded in full."

Mr Yearsley said he had since re-ordered from another seller.

He said: "I've never had an issue before but honestly when I got the parcel I did think this feels a bit light to be a laptop.

"I thought, well, I trust this company, maybe laptops are more lightweight nowadays.

"When I took off the cardboard packaging and saw Weetabix I was stunned. I thought maybe my partner ordered this as he sometimes goes on diets, but then I remembered I'd just done all the security checks with the driver."

Mr Yearsley, who works as a carer, said he was able to take the saga in good humour once his refund was secured.

"People in work have been having a laugh with me", he said.

He told how one of the residents he cares for had joked they had been keeping well by "eating lots of Weetabix".

The BBC reported in January how another customer was sent dog food by Amazon instead of an iPhone he ordered.

