Amazon will deliver last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve if you order them by 9 p.m.

Whether you’re a Type-A planner or not, there never seems to be enough time when it comes to crossing off everything on your holiday prep checklist.

Number one on that list? Getting gifts for everyone without managing to forget someone or something.

And though online shopping makes buying gifts easier than it would be trying to run to a crowded mall or store along with the other last-minute shoppers, order processing and shipping delivery times around this time of year pretty much guarantee that your package won’t get to you by the holidays.

Bah humbug, indeed.

Thankfully, Amazon’s found a solution through Prime Now.

Up until 11:59 p.m. on December 24, Prime Now will be offering its incomparably fast delivery service to members.

Prime members that order by 9:00 p.m. local time on December 24 will have a free two-hour delivery window up to 11:59 p.m. on the same day.

Strapped for cash as well as time? We’ve rounded up 13 last-minute gifts you can snag on Prime Now for under $25:

