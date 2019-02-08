Amazon will deliver specialty flowers to you on Valentine's Day in one hour

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you’re like the majority of Americans that wait until the last minute to get something for your special someone, you might be starting to panic.

When it comes to highly popular items for the holiday, like flower arrangements and gourmet chocolates, you’re probably going to have to drop more cash than you anticipated for rush delivery and in-demand pricing.

But if there’s anywhere you’re guaranteed to snag low prices and loyalist deals, it’s through Amazon— and this Valentine’s Day will be no different.

Up until February 14, Whole Foods Market is offering two dozen Whole Trade roses to Amazon Prime members for $19.99 (priced at $24.99 for non-members.)

This price point is rock-bottom compared to most florists and flower delivery services which will not only up-charge the flowers themselves, but tack on sky-high delivery fees.

Delivery of the flowers through Prime Now guarantees a 2-hour delivery time for $4.99 or 1-hour delivery for $9.99 — so even if you don’t snag yourself a V-Day date until the morning of, you’re covered.

Prime Now delivery is available in over 60 metro-areas across the country — see if yours is included here.

