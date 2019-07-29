Amazon Delivers a Bizarro Earnings Report

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) latest earnings report may have left some investors feeling like they were living in "Bizarro World."

Bizarro was a comic book character drawn as the mirror image of Superman, first appearing in a 1958 DC Comics strip. In contrast to the familiar superhero, Bizarro was at times a villain or an antihero for Superman, embodying the direct opposite of his qualities. The concept of having a mirror-image doppelganger, referencing Bizarro, was also used on a classic episode of Seinfeld in the 1990s.

The Bizarro term also seems like an awfully apt metaphor for Amazon's most recent financial report.

Amazon's "evil twin" earnings report

Shares of Amazon declined a mild 1.5% on July 26, the day after the earnings report came out. The sell-off may have frustrated shareholders in the near term, but long-term Amazon investors still have reason to smile. Amazon is still up 31.2% on the year, about 10 percentage points higher than the S&P 500, and up a stunning 500% in the past five years, or almost eight times the return of the broader market.

While other big tech names had positive pops after their respective earnings reports, why did Amazon get short shrift from investors this earnings season?

Amazon's revenue and profit are heading in opposite directions. Image source: Getty Images.

A company unto its own

One differentiator between Amazon and its big-tech peers is the company's willingness to make huge investments at the expense of near-term profits in pursuit of rapid growth. Throughout its corporate life, Amazon has gone through alternating periods of either a) heavy investment, pushing down profits but driving revenues, or b) easing off spending, which slows revenue growth but lifts profitability.

Over the past year or so, Amazon had been firmly following the "b" line. The e-commerce giant had absolutely trounced analyst earnings-per-share estimates seven quarters running, delivering all-time record profits in each of the prior four quarters.

Still, even during that period, Amazon had been criticized for its decelerating revenue growth. Though the stock has pushed higher this year, it's still below the all-time highs set last September, as investors had begun to think the company's days of heady growth were behind it.

Revenue surprisingly accelerates

However, that narrative was flipped on its head this past quarter as Amazon's EPS of $5.22 missed analysts' estimates of $5.54, all while the e-commerce giant's revenue surged 19.9%, beating analysts' estimates by $800 million and showing an acceleration over Q1's 17% growth rate and even Q4 2018's 19.7% growth.

It appears Amazon just can't satisfy everybody, with yet another lukewarm reception to its earnings report. Still, there are a few elements of Amazon's business that will be worth watching.

The return of e-commerce

Part of the reason for Amazon's slowing growth over the past year has been the maturation of its massive online store segment (its largest unit by revenue). However, online stores accelerated by 16% in constant currency last quarter, compared with Q1's 12% growth, marking the highest growth rate for this segment in a year and a half. Third-party sales, a smaller segment by revenue but a more profitable part of e-commerce, also saw its top line accelerate, from 23% in Q1 to 25% growth in Q2.