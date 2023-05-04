Amazon delivery driver allegedly seen groping restaurant manager: video

Reuters

Russian shelling killed 23 people in and near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, hitting a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings, the regional governor said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday decried the attacks on Kherson, condemning "the bloody trail that Russia leaves behind with its shells". Pools of blood and piles of debris lay on the ground outside the Kherson hypermarket after the attacks, Reuters correspondents on the scene said.