Amazon delivery driver carjacked in San Pedro, packages stolen

An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked Monday by a suspect who made off with the van and its contents, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street in San Pedro, said Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators haven't determined whether the suspect was armed, but the driver told them he feared the suspect had a gun and got out of the vehicle, police said.

The suspect drove off with the van and its contents, Madison said.

Investigators later found the van, but the packages inside were gone, police said.

"We’re committed to the safety of drivers who deliver our packages," said Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson. "We’re looking into the incident and supporting law enforcement with their investigation."

Further details, including how many packages were stolen, were not available Tuesday.

The delivery driver was not hurt, police said.

