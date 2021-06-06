An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera repeatedly punching a 67-year-old woman during an argument in California, authorities say

Footage shows a woman identified as an Amazon driver repeatedly striking another woman. KRON4/Twitter

An Amazon driver was accused of punching a customer. She said she acted in self-defense.

Authorities say video footage shows the worker beating the woman around her head, KTVU reported.

The worker was arrested. Amazon told Insider she was no longer delivering packages for the company.

Authorities say an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera punching a 67-year-old customer during a dispute over a delayed package in California, KTVU Fox 2 reported.

Footage shows a person identified as the driver striking the woman around her head. The incident, which took place in Castro Valley, was captured from several angles by a surveillance camera.

The Amazon worker, Iztel Ramirez, 21, was arrested Thursday. She said she hit the woman in self-defense, according to KTVU Fox 2.

The outlet reported that Doug Smith, the owner of the older woman's apartment building, said the fight began when she received a notification that a package had arrived. But when she went to the lobby to find it, the package wasn't there.

The woman asked Ramirez of its whereabouts and was told she would receive it soon. After waiting for 15 more minutes, the woman was said to have questioned Ramirez again, kicking off a violent dispute.

Smith was quoted as saying: "I believe the Amazon driver said something about 'your white privilege,' and my tenant said, 'You don't need to be a b— about it,' turned around and walked away."

A surveillance camera captured the attack. Kron4/Twitter

An Amazon representative told Insider in a statement: "This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said the woman might have suffered a broken nose and other visible injuries.

Sheriff Ray Kelly was quoted by KTVU Fox 2 as saying: "We can't have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face."

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, according to the outlet. Her bail has been set at $100,000.

