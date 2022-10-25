Amazon delivery driver dead after apparent dog attack

An Amazon delivery driver was found dead in Missouri after he was apparently attacked by dogs, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, about 35 miles northeast of Kansas City, on Oct. 24 after neighbors reported an Amazon van had been sitting in front of a house for several hours, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said.

The van had been running with its lights on, NBC affiliate KSHB reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the delivery driver's body in the yard, along with two aggressive dogs, according to Childers.

The dogs ran inside of the home, and Childers said deputies found blood on the doggie doors on the property, KSHB reported. The owners of the residence were not home and appeared to be out of town, Childers said.

Deputies shot and killed the two dogs, Childers said. The dogs were a German shepherd and an English mastiff, the station reported.

The medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death, but Childers said the driver sustained wounds that indicated he was attacked by an animal. Officials did not identify the driver and deputies are working to notify his family.

"We're deeply saddened by tonight's tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver's loved ones," Lisa Levandowski, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in a statement to NBC News. "We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."

A U.S. Postal Service worker died in Florida in August when she was attacked by five dogs after her vehicle broke down. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, had just started her job as a postal worker in December, her niece told NBC affiliate WTLV.

