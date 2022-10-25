Amazon delivery driver found dead after an apparent dog attack

A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead after an apparent animal attack Monday in Missouri, and deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs, the Ray County sheriff said.

Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, a town of around 10,000, around 7 p.m. after neighbors reported that an Amazon van had been parked there for several hours, Sheriff Ray Childers said.

A man's body was found in a yard, as were two highly aggressive dogs, he said. Deputies shot and killed the animals.

The man’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Childers said, but the victim's injuries were consistent with being attacked by an animal.

His family was being notified Monday night, the sheriff said.

The owners of the residence were not home, and it appears they are out of town, Childers said.

Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski expressed sorrow on behalf of the company.

“We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones," Levandowski said. "We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”

The dogs were a German shepherd and an English mastiff, NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City reported.

Excelsior Springs is around 25 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

In Florida in August, a U.S. postal worker died after having been attacked by five dogs, officials there said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, was killed Aug. 21 in Putnam County, which is south of Jacksonville.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

