Amazon delivery driver rescues infant allegedly abandoned after carjacking

An Amazon delivery driver says he helped save a Texas infant who was abandoned on the side of a road by a carjacker, according to local news reports.

Juan Carlos Flores, an Amazon driver who was working in North Houston on the morning of January 18, said he spotted a carseat on the curb while delivering package, but at first did not realize there was a baby in it.

Flores said he thought that a parent might have put the carseat on the curb for a moment. But after 10 minutes delivering packages, nobody had come to pick it up, and Flores noticed the carseat contained an infant.

"When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry," Flores told KTRK in an interview.

He said he went to the nearest home and told the residents about the abandoned baby. They called the police; when officers arrived, Flores said he led the police to the abandoned infant.

"I took the police to the house where was the baby, and that's when they told me the baby was stolen with a car, and they left the baby on the side of the street," Flores said.

A crying woman, identified as the mother, arrived shortly after and reunited with her baby, Flores said.

Asked how he feels to have found the abandoned infant, Flores said, "I feel lucky."

In a statement, Houston Police Department spokesperson Kese Smith confirmed the incident, saying that a woman called police at around 8:35 a.m. last Monday to report her car had been stolen with her five month old baby boy inside of it.

The woman told police she had left her car running while she ran back to her apartment to make sure she had locked the door.

"An unknown suspect then stole the car with the baby inside and the baby was then abandoned on the side of the road," Smith told NBC News. The car was found shortly after, abandoned on nearby Dorothy Ann Drive, Smith said. Both the mother and the child were unharmed.

According to Google Maps, the distance between the three points — where the car was stolen, the baby was abandoned and the car was later abandoned — is just several blocks and approximately one mile in distance.

The Houston Police Department spokesperson said that anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact law enforcement authorities.