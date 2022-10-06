Amazon delivery driver takes hint from humorous doormat, ‘hides packages from husband’

NBC

It's a Battle Royale! The Prince and Princess of Wales faced off in a fun competition, making cocktails during their surprise trip to Northern Ireland on Thursday. Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William tried their hands at mixology while at Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast. Although the couple had a little entertainment during their visit, they started their day helping others at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland. The pair packed care packages for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.