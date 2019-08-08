As Amazon’s Delivery Service Grows, FedEx Cuts Ties

After months of speculation, two of the biggest names in delivery will officially no longer be working together. Conscious Uncoupling FedEx has announced it will not renew its ground-delivery contract with Amazon. This comes two months after FedEx said it would not extend its Express unit contract for air delivery. As a result, FedEx dropped 1.6% in the stock market, and Amazon fell 1.1%. Ex-Factor Basically, FedEx decided it no longer wanted to help subsidize the competition. Amazon has been developing its own home-shipping service, and currently delivers 48% of its own packages, up from around 15% two years ago. It has also begun offering this delivery service to other companies, undercutting other freight service prices by 26-33%. But while FedEx is done with Amazon, UPS, the largest U.S. courier, is keeping it tight with the online retail overlord. UPS has not disclosed how much of its business comes from Amazon, but you can expect that undisclosed number to now grow. The rise in e-commerce has been a mixed blessing to shipping companies like UPS and FedEx, since business has grown but profit margins have shrunk, as home-deliveries cost more than drop-offs at commercial customers. On The Ground After FedEx allowed the first deal to expire, Amazon then only accounted for 1% of FedEx’s total business. To make that difference up, FedEx announced in May that its ground unit would begin seven-day service, and analysts believe this is an opportunity for FedEx to strengthen its ties with Wal-Mart and Target, as the box store retailers have grown concerned about Amazon’s growing market domination. But even if it makes up for the lost revenue, Amazon’s growing delivery service could one day become a significant threat to FedEx’s place in the package game. -Michael Tedder Photo by Adobe {AMZN, FDX, NASDAQ}