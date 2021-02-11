Amazon is developing its own 'digital currency' project

Cryptocurrency

Amazon is preparing to launch its own "digital currency" project in emerging markets, according to series of job adverts posted online.

The job listings for Amazon’s “Digital and Emerging Payments” division reveal the company is building a product that will allow customers to “convert their cash into digital currency”, which can be used to buy products on its site.

The post said: “We are building a tech team to build innovative payment products for customers in emerging markets.”

The listings state the project will begin in Mexico, but could expand to customers in other central and South American markets, Coindesk reported. Amazon did not immediately comment.

It would not be Amazon’s only digital coin project. The tech giant has an Amazon Coins project that offers users discounts on purchases on Kindles and Fire tablets. It is not clear if the two projects are linked.

Amazon’s new digital currency plans come as major tech giants move to embrace cryptocurrency. In January, Tesla bought $1.5bn worth of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency, and said it would begin accepting transactions in the digital coin.

This week, Twitter said it was considering adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, is a noted Bitcoin proponent and previously bought $50m of the digital coins at his payments company, Square.

Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, said the company was considering whether staff could be paid in Bitcoin, or whether vendors could be paid in cryptocurrency.

Social media giant Facebook has made the biggest moves into digital coins, founding the Diem Association, previously known as Libra, to develop a cryptocurrency that would be used in a wallet developed by a Facebook company.

This could then be used to send money quickly and cheaply overseas or to buy products online.