Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets

These are the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices available today.

Amazon is going all out this October with savings galore ahead of Black Friday and its second Amazon Prime Day of 2022. The mega retailer is offering loads of deals across all categories including rock-bottom prices on its own devices. Before the Prime Early Access sale, which is slated for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday October 12, you can score up to 70% on Amazon smart home, home security and entertainment devices. Keep scrolling to save on Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays and more before the Black Friday shopping rush.

Shop Amazon device deals

There are plenty of great deals out there, but while you're shopping, keep an eye out for bundled deals. You can find extra savings by purchasing a bundle versus buying a device individually. One example is the Blink outdoor security camera bundle. Right now, you can get a bundle with two Blink outdoor cameras and an Echo Show for $144.98. That's a savings of $120!

Ready to hit add to cart? Below are the best competing October Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Blink doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can shop right now.

The 5 best early October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Get up to 70% off Amazon devices ahead of the mega retailer's Prime Early Access sale.

The best Amazon device deals available ahead of Prime Day 2022

Here are the best early Black Friday deals you can already shop on Amazon devices like Kindle tablets, Ring alarm systems and Blink cameras.

Save big on Amazon devices ahead of Black Friday with these incredible early Prime Day discounts.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Gear up for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the incredible early Black Friday deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access sale starts on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12 this year.

What early Black Friday Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Wondering what Amazon devices to buy? We found tons of early Black Friday discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5.

You can already find smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras ahead of October Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including this affordable Amazon Fire Stick bundle, are seeing major price cuts too before the second Amazon Prime Day of the year.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

To shop the Prime Early Access sale you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

However, Prime member or not, you can still shop competing Prime Day deals from superstores like Walmart, Target and more with no membership required. Plus, the early Prime Day Amazon device deals apply to all shoppers, so a membership won't stop you from saving big on the best gadgets.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

We're gearing up for plenty of Black Friday-level deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day in October. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are expected to be just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial ahead of the Early Access sale and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

