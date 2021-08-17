Amazon devices are on mega-sale right now: Save on Fire Sticks, Echo Dots and more

Alexa, tell me more about the Amazon devices that are on sale right now!

Isn't it annoying when you buy something only to find that it goes on sale a day or two later? Amazon products go on sale all the time, but you have to keep a close eye out to catch the deals before they're gone in the blink of an eye. But right now, open up those peepers because plenty of Alexa-enabled Amazon devices are on for amazing deals, including Fire TV Sticks for up to 26% off, Echo-enabled smart speakers that are down 60%, and Echo screen devices for $30 off! Even Fire tablets and Kindle readers are marked down significantly in price, by as much as $50 shaved off the final price tag. But hurry—this is a limited-time deal, so you'll want to stock up now before you blink again and these deals are gone.

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation has received more than 330,000 reviews.

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is one of the most popular smart speakers around, and it's down from $49.99 to just $34.99 right now, slicing 30% or $15 off the price. We love the 4th-gen Echo Dot for its bold and funky new spherical aesthetic, along with how easy it is to use. The perfect entry-level smart speaker to kick off your smart home set-up or augment what you have with voice assistance in another room (not to mention they make great stocking stuffer gifts!), the 4th-gen Echo Dot sounds pretty good for its size, so don't discount being able to play background tunes from it as well as summoning Alexa for answers to your queries and to control your lights.

Keep in mind that you can also get the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition on sale as well, down from $59.99 to just $44.99, representing a savings of $15. This adorable Dot comes with a colorful design that makes it look like a tiger, which young kids will absolutely love (there's also a sweet panda version!). We particularly love that it comes with the Amazon Kids+ feature, so parents can monitor how often their kids use it, what they use it for, and filter results so little, impressionable ears aren't exposed to anything inappropriate.

