Amazon Discloses 20% Stake in EV Maker Rivian
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. owns a 20% stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., the startup with which it has placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans, the e-commerce giant disclosed Friday in a securities filing.
As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments “including preferred stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. representing an approximately 20 % ownership interest,” with a carrying value of $3.8 billion -- up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, Amazon said in the filing.
Irvine, California-based Rivian had disclosed in a separate filing earlier this year that Amazon had invested more than $1.3 billion in the automaker and held almost 150 million shares of preferred stock. However, Amazon’s voting power as a percentage was redacted.
A representative for Rivian declined to comment.
Peter Krawiec, a senior vice president of worldwide corporate and business development at Amazon, is on Rivian’s board. The Seattle-based company’s order for electric delivery vans extends through the end of the decade, with the first 10,000 units due before the end of next year.
Read more: Amazon Shapes Rivian’s Future and Hopes for $80 Billion IPO
Other investors include Ford Motor Co., which has invested more than $820 million in Rivian and holds a stake greater than 5%. Ford vacated its Rivian board seat earlier this month.
