Amazon diversity struggles: 2 key Black executives leave as white workers still dominate top jobs

Jessica Guynn and Jayme Fraser, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Amazon, the nation’s second-largest private employer, is losing two top Black executives in a serious blow to yearslong efforts to diversify its senior ranks.

Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and the only Black executive in the company’s senior leadership group, known as the “s-team,” resigned to pursue other opportunities, Amazon said.

Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services, plans to take a new role elsewhere that will be announced shortly, the company said.

The departures underscore Amazon’s struggles to make its leadership better reflect the consumers it serves two years after the murder of George Floyd sparked a movement for racial justice and pledges by corporate America to improve diversity. The senior leadership team in particular has been criticized for its lack of diversity.

‘The new plantation’: How (and why) tech’s corporate giants haven’t successfully diversified their workforces

Black women in business: 2 years after George Floyd pledges, Black women still denied top jobs at largest companies. This is why.

Despite a concerted push to bring aboard more Black executives and executives from other underrepresented groups, the top jobs at Amazon still disproportionately go to people who are white and male, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the most recent federal workforce data.

At Amazon, white men were 23 times more likely than Black women and 14 times more likely than Black men to hold an executive job, the analysis showed.

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and the only Black executive in the company’s senior leadership group, known as the “s-team,” resigned to pursue other opportunities, the company said.
Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and the only Black executive in the company’s senior leadership group, known as the “s-team,” resigned to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

Nearly 70% of all Amazon employees were people of color in 2021, a dramatic increase from 40% in 2014, USA TODAY found. But most of the gains have come at the lowest levels of the organization. Black and Hispanic employees hold a majority (56%) of blue-collar jobs even though those groups account for 28% of the nation's workforce.

“Though we’ve made substantial progress in hiring Level 8 and Level 10 black leaders the last two years, it’s not lost on any of us that we’re losing two of our most senior black leaders,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an internal memo.

Amazon remains committed to hiring and developing Black senior leaders, he wrote. “We have a lot of meaningful leadership roles at the company, and we’re working hard to become as diverse and inclusive as we desire. We have a lot of work left to do.”

Asian women executives: Asian women are shut out of leadership at America's top companies. Our data shows why.

The Amazon workforce data comes from federal filings known as EEO-1s, which break down the race and gender of a company’s workforce by job categories.

When Amazon first publicly released its EEO-1 report in 2014, just one of its 110 executives was Black. In 2015 and 2016, it had none.

An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon warehouse location in Dedham, Mass.
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon warehouse location in Dedham, Mass.

Amazon did not publicly share reports in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Amazon again began sharing the data publicly but reclassified a large number of managers as executives. At the time, 39 of the company's 2,013 executives identified as Black, most of them men.

Openly gay in the boardroom: Why so few LGBTQ executives lead America's largest companies

As of 2021, 67% of the company’s 3,075 executives were white and 74% were men.

Half were white men, a group that makes up only about a third of the U.S. workforce. White women, who comprise 30% of all U.S. workers, account for 18% of Amazon executives. Just 172 Amazon executives were Black, 66 (2.1%) of them Black women.

"Amazon is committed to building a diverse leadership team at all levels of the organization," the company said in a statement. "We’ve successfully hired a number of Black senior leaders in recent years and those efforts continue across the company."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon: Black executives leave, white people still dominate top jobs

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Black executives leave Amazon amid changes in leadership

    Two Black executives at Amazon are leaving the company, the e-commerce juggernaut confirmed Tuesday, hours after CEO Andy Jassy named a new head for the company’s troubled retail business. Alicia Boler Davis, a senior vice president who oversees the company’s warehouses, and David Bozeman, the vice president of the Amazon’s Transportation Services, have decided “to explore new opportunities outside Amazon,” John Felton, an Amazon executive who’s taking over the company’s operations organization, said in an email to employees.

  • Amazon names consumer CEO as two senior Black leaders depart

    Amazon, once ridiculed for having more top officials named Jeff than women or other underrepresented groups in leadership, said in an internal email seen by Reuters that Alicia Boler Davis is leaving as senior vice president of global customer fulfillment. The only Black executive on the elite 'S-team' advising CEO Andy Jassy, she is leaving to pursue other opportunities, Amazon said, as is Vice President Dave Bozeman. Amazon declined to share how many of its vice presidents identify as Black.

  • Bishop strips Mass. school of ‘Catholic’ designation for displaying BLM and gay pride flags

    A Jesuit middle school in Massachusetts has been stripped of its “Catholic” status after refusing to take down Black Lives […] The post Bishop strips Mass. school of ‘Catholic’ designation for displaying BLM and gay pride flags appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Amazon has no Black executives on its top leadership council after a retail management shake-up

    Amazon's senior leadership, according to 2021 data, is overwhelmingly white. The company just lost two top Black executives.

  • In The Battle Of The Braiders, African Aunties Will Always Win

    It’s 23 degrees celsius on a late Saturday afternoon in Peckham, south-east London, and I’m squeezing my way through a dense crowd of people on Rye Lane. As I lope across the concrete pavements dotted with chewing gum, I pass shopfronts selling fresh fruit, vegetables, raw meat, fish, phone accessories, and silk scarves, I make the mistake of catching the eye of an African woman — standing by the entrance of Sky Shopping City — who waves hello and asks me if I want to braid my hair. Teresa Johns

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • 32 celebrities who are openly proud about being LGBTQ

    LGBTQ visibility in Hollywood has increased in recent years, from Elton John and Billy Porter to Rina Sawayama and Lil Nas X.

  • Brooks Koepka is the latest boring golfer to reportedly leave for LIV Golf

    Peace out, Brooksie.

  • Ron Rivera: We are doing everything in our power to never repeat those workplace issues

    Four hours after the Commanders organization defended the progress it has made the past two years, coach Ron Rivera did the same. Washington hired Rivera in 2020 to help clean up the mess. The team has changed its name (twice) since Rivera took over as head coach and voice of the franchise, but it has [more]

  • Egypt’s Maait Says It’s Time to Rethink Carry-Trade Reliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt should focus on attracting more foreign direct investment and boosting exports so it relies less on its once-lucrative carry trade, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’:

  • Auburn baseball's season sputtered in Omaha after Butch Thompson's assertion. But it was no bust

    Auburn baseball sputtered in the 2022 College World Series after coach Butch Thompson proclaimed lofty goals. But here's how the Tigers still progressed.

  • Jan 6: Election officials on MAGA death threats, harassment

    STORY: “Do you know what it feels like to have the president of the United States target you?” The committee investigating the January 6th attack turned its attention to the harassment campaign election workers faced by President Donald Trump and his supporters as they attempted to pressure them to overturn the election.Among them,&nbsp;former Georgia state election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Lady Ruby Freeman, who were falsely accused, by name, of voter fraud by Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani. GIULIANI: "Ruby and Shay Freeman Moss and one other gentleman, quite obviously, surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine.”ADAM SCHIFF: “Mr. Giuliani accused you and your mother of passing some sort of USB drive to each other. What was your mom actually handing you on that video?”MOSS: “A ginger mint.”The two said they were inundated with death threats from Trump supporters.MOSS: "It's turned my life upside down. Oh, I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name. I don't want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all. I've gained about sixty pounds..."FREEMAN: "There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere…"BOWERS: "I didn't want to be used as a pawn."Witnesses on Tuesday included Republican election officials who rebuffed Trump’s efforts.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who had campaigned for Trump, described conversations with Trump and his close aides – including Rudy Giuliani – who urged Bowers to reject the election results.BOWERS: "You are asking me to do something against my oath and I will not break my oath."As a result, Bowers said there were demonstrations at his house."They have had video panel trucks with videos of me proclaiming me to be a pedophile and a pervert and a corrupt politician. And blaring loudspeakers in my neighborhood"Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, was targeted relentlessly by Trump for not changing the election results, but rebuffed calls to quit.ADAM SCHIFF: "And why didn't you just quit and walk away?"RAFFENSPERGER: "Because I knew that we had followed the law. We followed the Constitution."He, too, faced the wrath of Trump supporters."I was getting text all over the country. And then eventually my wife started getting the text and hers typically came in as sexualized attacks, which were disgusting."Much of Tuesday's testimony tied the president directly to this pressure campaign, including an effort to replace state electors with officials expected to support Trump's efforts to reverse the election outcome.Trump has denied wrongdoing, while repeating false accusations that he lost only because of widespread fraud.While committee members on Tuesday praised the bravery of the witnesses for standing up to Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson, describing 2020 as a “close call”, warned that 2024 might be different.THOMPSON: “The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust. (flash) Who will make sure institutions don't break under the pressure? We won't have close calls. We'll have a catastrophe."

  • RCSD teacher accused of making Black students pick cotton sues parents, Rochester nonprofit

    The Rochester teacher accused of having Black students pick cotton in a history lesson says in a lawsuit that the lesson has been misrepresented.

  • Celtics roster reset: Contract situations, pending free agents for 2022-23

    Who's coming and who's going from a Celtics team that just reached the NBA Finals? Here's a rundown of every contract situation on the roster entering the 2022 offseason.

  • 'Black-gun' culture is wrong. It's time for responsible gun owners to call it out

    If responsible gun owners stigmatized 'black-gun' culture, it would put firearms back in their proper place as tools to respect, not idols to worship.

  • Newsmax Rages Against Drunken, Crime-Filled, ‘Inner-City’ Juneteenth

    NewsmaxFar-right cable channel Newsmax marked the federal holiday that commemorates the national emancipation of enslaved African Americans by railing against Juneteenth as nothing more than an excuse to take a day off so intoxicated city residents can get violent.In a series of primetime segments on Monday night, several white conservative male hosts took a break from fearmongering about drag queens “grooming” children in order to dog-whistle about the outbursts of violence over the weekend in

  • Tucker Carlson Can't Get Stephen Colbert And His Puppet Off His Mind

    The Fox News host compared the "Late Show" crew's arrest in a congressional building to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • The Last of Us' cast has added some beloved new faces—here's how to watch the series on HBO Max

    'The Last of Us' television series will star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker and more—sign up for HBO Max to watch.

  • I tried Starbucks' 3 new summer drinks, and I'll definitely be ordering one of them again

    Insider's reporter tried Starbucks' Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and Paradise Drink and thought they tasted like a tropical vacation in a cup.

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club Is Now Available As a Board Game

    While the NFT craze may be losing some steam, some of the most valuable are likely to become mainstays among collectors and investors. Launched in spring 2021 on the Ethereum blockchain, the collection of over 10,000 online images of monkeys striking funny poses known as the Bored Ape Yacht Club soon become a hot commodity both for collectors and investors -- the cheapest is now listed for hundreds of thousands while two once sold for over $1 million. Bored Ape Yacht Club is, more than a year later, what many picture when they think of a successful NFT.