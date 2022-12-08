Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages

An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages.

On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle,23, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a theft call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30.

According to officials, on August 29, Daigle who was working as an amazon flex driver at the time, picked up multiple packages, and did not deliver them to their destinations.

Daigle was charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking, punishable by up to seven years in prison, exclusive of fines.

Daigle was released on Personal Recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 12, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

