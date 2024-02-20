Amazon driver charged after fending off drunk, lewd migrant's alleged attack: police

A New York City Amazon driver was charged by police after he tried to fight back after an allegedly drunk illegal immigrant exposed himself and tried to steal packages from the worker’s van, according to police and the New York Post.

The worker, who identified himself as Abu to the Post, said he was making a delivery in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday when he noticed the migrant clutching a beer bottle and masturbating on the street. The incident took place near 9 Hall Street, a shelter where the 26-year-old migrant, identified as Yeison Sanchez, lives, police said.

Abu said he told Sanchez to stop what he was doing, and that was when the situation started to escalate — resulting in the Amazon worker hitting the migrant in the head with an icy snowball.

"I was unloading my stuff, and a guy – he was like a pervert, he had his penis out," Abu told the New York Post on Monday.

"He’s in the corner of the street j---ing off and I told him, ‘Hey, what are you doing? And he went into my van where all my mail and everything was at, and I pushed him away, and he ran towards me like he was going to aggressively hit me."

Abu said he then picked up a piece of ice from the ground and used it to hit the flashing illegal migrant in order to protect himself.

"I picked up a piece and I socked him with it and he went down on his butt," said Abu, who then spotted police nearby and called on them to help him.

However, while the police responded to the scene, Abu said he ended up being charged with third-degree assault and was later released on a desk appearance ticket after Sanchez was left with swelling and bruising on his face, the Post reported, citing police.

"[Sanchez] was telling [the police] in Spanish that I punched him in the face," Abu told the Post. "I told them there’s cameras around, you can probably find something. They said there were no cameras. After a while it turned into a ‘He said, she said’ thing and that’s how it went."

The NYPD confirmed the charge against the Amazon worker to Fox News Digital.

Police also said that Sanchez was charged with petit larceny, public lewdness and the consumption of alcohol on the streets.

He was released without bail on Monday, the New York Post reports.

Abu said he was just trying to defend himself and did not want to get injured like a co-worker who was slashed in the Bronx last month.

"He was trying to aggressively hurt me and I just protected myself and my property from my job," Abu maintained. "That’s it. I ended up being taken in, and now I have an open case about this … It’s ridiculous."

"I didn’t want to lose my job. I did things the right way, by the books, and I wound up going to jail," he said.





