Amazon driver dead after dogs viciously attacked him outside Missouri home: police

Amazon Electric Vans Europe (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was found dead, likely by an animal attack.

Ray County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Monday after neighbors reported that an Amazon delivery truck had been parked outside the home for several hours.

When deputies arrived, they found the truck’s driver dead in the home’s front yard.

Fox 4 reports that sheriff’s deputies said that the driver had injuries consistent with those one might suffer during an animal attack, and noted that two reportedly aggressive dogs were in the area when they arrived.

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver however we wanted to be safe,” Sheriff Scott Childers said.