An Amazon driver had a guest in his van in Florida. His employer didn’t approve

An Amazon driver is out of a job after a video of a woman slipping out of his delivery van in Florida, got shared on social media.

In the quick clip first reportedly posted by Sunshine State blogger Dylan Hook, a woman jumps out of the back of the dark gray truck that says “Prime.” TMZ first reported on the incident.

Wearing a little black dress, the blonde adjusts her outfit and runs off, pulling the cellphone out of her cleavage. The driver is there, too, holding the door open for her, but his face cannot be seen.

Amazon spokeswoman Maria Boschetti told the Miami Herald on Monday that the unnamed courier was subsequently let go.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers,” a statement from the online giant said. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

The spokeswoman did not specify when or where in Florida the incident occurred or reveal the relationship between the two.