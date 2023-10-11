Amazon driver faces charges in family cat's disappearance, death

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Amazon drivers are known for delivering packages, but one Cobb County family says their experience with a driver took a bizarre and distressing turn when their beloved family cat, Addy, went missing.

Addy, the 13-year-old feline disappeared last month. Her family was frantic. They went on a relentless search throughout the neighborhood, knocking on doors and asking if anyone saw her.

That's when the story took an unexpected turn.

A neighbor showed them home surveillance video of a woman wearing an Amazon vest who was dropping off a box at the home. A few minutes later, Addy strolls across the driveway to the van.

According to a court document, the video shows the driver, later identified as Kearston Griggs, "squatting down inside the van and sticking her hand out toward the cat." The video shows the cat hopping into the van. Several minutes later, the van door slides shut and the driver leaves.

The family says through Amazon, they learned Addy had escaped the van during another delivery about a mile away.

The family knocked on more doors and until they received another home surveillance video showing a woman who appears to be the same driver, petting Addy. Addy got back into the van.

The warrant says the driver continued making deliveries for another four hours. Later that day, Addy was left at a gas station on Fulton Industrial Blvd, 30 miles from home.

Sadly, Addy was later hit and killed by a car.

The driver, 28-year-old Kearston Griggs, was arrested last weekend. She was charged with theft by taking and cruelty to animals.

Branden Baribeau, an Amazon Spokesperson, released the following statement:

"First and foremost, our heart goes out to our customer and their family. While nothing can replace the loss of a beloved pet, we are working with the family to support them during this difficult time. Our delivery service partner has taken initial corrective action against the driver as the investigation continues."

For the family, Addy was not just a pet but a cherished member of their household for over 13 years. They thought they would spend many more years with her, as she remained healthy and active.

The family wants everyone to know how important it is for people who see an unfamiliar pet to check to see if they ID tag. They believe Addy would be home safe if someone who had seen her that day would have simply called the number on her tag.