Amazon driver gets 10 years for fatal crash while on meth in York County

A Charlotte man delivering packages as a contractor for Amazon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash in South Carolina while high on methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

[Deputies: Two men arrested for meth trafficking following high-speed chase in Rowan County]

Semahj N. Rittenburg, 30 pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving under the influence causing death, The Herald of Rock Hill reported.

Rittenburg was delivering packages for Amazon after dark in November 2020 when the van he was driving crossed state Highway 49 near Lake Wylie and slammed head on into a Volkswagen, killing the other driver, state troopers said.

Rittenburg’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

(Watch the video below: Truck carrying Amazon packages flips in Lancaster County; third crash in 5 days)