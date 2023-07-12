Amazon Driver Praised After Telling Customer That Her House Was 'Unsafe' — 'If I See Something, I Say Something'

Kelsey

Being an Amazon driver is sometimes not the easiest job in the world, but one driver decided to go out of her way to make sure a customer was aware of something important that was missing from her home.

The sweet moment was captured through Jessica Huseman's doorbell camera after the Amazon driver, Kelsey, arrived to drop off a package. However, before leaving, Kelsey decided to let Huseman know that an aspect of her house was "unsafe."

Kelsey informed Huseman that the outside of her house was unsafe.

In a clip Huseman shared from her doorbell cam, Kelsey is seen walking up the front door with the Amazon package. "Hello … I hope your Monday’s going well," Kelsey sing-songs as she approaches the house.

She doesn't stop there, letting Huseman know that there is a part of her house that is a bit unsafe. "You have no markers on your house that says what number you are," she continued, adding that it was hard to find Huseman's house to deliver the package because of it.

RELATED: Kind Delivery Driver Dad Puts His Young Daughter To Work Delivering Packages For Amazon

Instead of leaving it at that, Kelsey provides a scenario in which Huseman not having a number marker for her home would lead to something dangerous happening. "What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn't know your town well? Come on ... have a great day!"

In the caption of her video, Huseman explained that she had recently moved into that house and hadn't had time to get a number marker for the front. Though, after hearing Kelsey's message, she insisted that she would soon be going out to get one.

"We just moved in and this happened today…she’s not wrong though. Guess I need to get some house numbers," Huseman wrote.

Huseman's video garnered over 4 million views and caught the attention of Kelsey, who made a follow-up video and explained that she will often speak up when noticing questionable things while out delivering packages.

RELATED: Woman Confronts Man On Plane After Reading A Text He Wrote About Her — 'I Want You To Feel As Uncomfortable As Me'

Kelsey revealed that she will often speak up if she notices something 'unsafe' about people's homes.

In her video, Kelsey listed some of the "unsafe" things she notices about the houses she delivers to, including unclear exits and entrances that can be trouble if emergency services need to enter the property, and families leaving their kids' bikes right in front of doors which can prove to be a hazard.

"I used to work in [Residence] Life and Student Affairs, so crisis management and prevention education is essential and a part of my soul," she explained. "Anytime I do go out and deliver packages, if I see something, I say something."

RELATED: Flight Attendant Bars Couple From Boarding Plane — 'You Guys Are Jeopardizing The Safety Of This Aircraft, So I'm Threatened By Both Of You'

Kelsey pointed out that living by that mentality is how "bystander intervention" works, but that it's also about not forgetting the importance of being there for other people. "It is about reminding each other that we are enough, and being there for one another.”

Bystander intervention, as Kelsey speaks about, refers to the act of individuals stepping in to prevent or address a harmful situation they witness, typically in public spaces. It's a philosophy that most people should take into consideration, especially as it has the potential to stop incidents of violence, harassment, or discrimination from escalating or continuing.

Bystander intervention fosters a sense of collective responsibility and community engagement. It encourages individuals to be active participants in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all, promoting a culture of care and solidarity.

RELATED: Server Complained That She Only Got A $10 Tip From A Table Of 21, But Wound Up Making Thousands More

In the comments section, Kelsey was praised for speaking up about things she notices in her community.

"My absolute favorite part of this... you were more concerned with their safety than being inconvenienced while you worked," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user added, "Love to hear you referring to bystander intervention and showing how easy, kind and normalized bystander intervention can be!"

"Not all heroes wear capes. Delivery with a message of safety... amazing service!" a third user chimed in.

Overall, bystander intervention is a vital tool for promoting safety, preventing harm, and fostering a culture of respect and support within communities. By actively engaging in bystander intervention, individuals contribute to building a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate society.

RELATED: Waitress Reveals The Difference Between How 'Boomers' And 'Gen Zs' Leave Their Tables After Eating At Restaurants

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.

This article originally appeared on YourTango