Amazon driver shot, wounded in west Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

An Amazon driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning during a road rage incident in west Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting occurred as two vehicles were leaving an apartment complex.

The Amazon driver suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition.

Police continued their search Tuesday for the shooter.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Normandale Street.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the road rage incident.

No other injuries were reported.