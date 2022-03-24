Amazon Dropped by Seattle Pride Parade Over Political Donations

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has been dropped as a sponsor for the 2022 Seattle Pride parade because it made donations to politicians who opposed a bill to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Seattle Pride said Wednesday.

“As an organization that has supported Seattle Pride and other Pride organizations over the years, we are saddened to learn about Amazon’s support of anti-LGBTQIA+ politicians. the organization said in a statement on Tuesday. Seattle Pride said Amazon had contributed more than $450,000 in 2020 to lawmakers who voted against the Equality Act, citing data from a Guardian story.

The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February 2021 by a margin of 224-206. It has remained stuck in committee in the Senate, where many Republicans, who control 50 seats, oppose the measure, saying it infringes on religious freedom.

“Amazon has long supported Seattle Pride because we believe that the rights of LGBTQ+ people must be protected. We stand together with the LGBTQ+ community, were early and strong supporters of marriage equality, and are working at the U.S. federal and state level on legislation, including supporting passage of the Equality Act,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We also work hard to offer an inclusive environment for employees and for five consecutive years we’ve received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Corporate Equality Index.”

Pride asked Amazon to request the return of these donations. The organization also expressed concern that Amazon had donated nearly $1 million to candidates who received poor grades from Human Rights Campaign, and that Amazon’s Smile charity program, which allows shoppers to choose to direct donations based on a percentage of their purchases, allows giving to anti-LGBTQIA+ organizations.

“Seattle Pride is requesting Amazon – and all other corporate partners – take their business actions into account when sponsoring Pride events in Seattle and around the world,” the group said. “The LGBTQIA+ community is forced to fight for equality, and basic human dignity, year-round; not just in June.”

